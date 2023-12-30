"Dicing with the devil" - Fans react to Dricus Du Plessis following Alex Pereira's girlfriend on Instagram 

Dricus Du Plessis has unexpectedly become part of the story surrounding the alleged split between Alex Pereira and his partner, Merle.

'Poatan' and Merle were recently spotted savoring their time in Paris. However, within a few days, online reports surfaced, suggesting that Pereira and his girlfriend may have gone their separate ways.

This is evident on their Instagram profiles, where the once closely connected couple has chosen to unfollow each other and erase shared pictures.

The popular YouTuber, widely known as The MMA Guru, recently highlighted that middleweight title contender Du Plessis started following Pereira's partner on Instagram just a day after rumors surfaced about the couple's split.

Check out The MMA Guru's post below:

Fans promptly responded to the post with various reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Alex fans kinda beat him to it"

Another wrote:

"Middleweight going for the undisputed championship of most dysfunctional 💀💀"

Check out some more reactions below:

"He’s not gonna let you hit bro"

"Dicing with the devil there Dricus 😬"

"He’s trying to beat the gay allegations"

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion publicly introduced Merle through an Instagram video, labeling her as a significant individual. Fans observed them creating cherished memories together, including playful pranks.

Merle is a TV presenter and interviewer at Fightology and initially identified herself as "Ms. Poatan" on her Instagram bio, a term she has since removed. Despite widespread reports of their breakup, neither party has officially addressed or confirmed the situation through any public statements or announcements.

Alex Pereira reveals story behind cryptic "300" social media post

Alex Pereira recently disclosed the truth behind his puzzling social media post.

Earlier this month, the UFC light heavyweight champion left MMA enthusiasts perplexed with a post containing an interesting mathematical equation. Fans engaged in speculation, trying to decipher hints about his possible upcoming appearance in the octagon.

'Poatan' posted "30+300=3" on his Instagram Stories, leading fans to quickly connect the dots and infer that the Brazilian fighter was indicating his desire to contend for a third title at the upcoming milestone UFC 300 event in April 2024.

During a recent interview with The MAC Life, Alex Pereira revealed that the numbers came to him in a dream and have no genuine meaning. 'Poatan' said through a translator:

"I got confused on all those numbers. I tossed it on there to see if people could help figure out the equation. So I’m like, 'You know what? Post this for the fans and see if they can help figure it out.' I had 30 plus 300 is equal to three. We're all trying to figure it out too."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (1:35):