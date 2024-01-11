Did Artur Beterbiev test positive for banned substances and fail VADA's doping test? Everything you need to know

Artur Beterbiev has been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs following controversy surrounding VADA tests for his upcoming fight.

Heading into 2024, there are several high-profile boxing fights that fans are hoping to see. One of those matchups is a light heavyweight world title unification bout between three-division king Beterbiev and WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

Before potential re-igniting negotiations, Beterbiev has business to take care of on January 13 when he defends his three world titles against Callum Smith. Unfortunately, fight week hasn’t gone as planned due to a drug test he took with VADA.

Earlier this week, Kevin Iole reported that Beterbiev’s drug tests showed atypical findings of HGH and testosterone. Boxing reporter Michael Benson explained the situation with the following message posted on X:

“Artur Beterbiev had an “atypical finding” for raised levels of HGH and testosterone metabolite 5D-androstanediol in a Dec 6th VADA drugs test ahead of his fight vs Callum Smith on Saturday. However, both substances occur naturally in the body and an “atypical finding” is not a violation like an “adverse finding” (positive test), so the fight is set to go ahead because follow-up tests requested by VADA were all negative. [@KevinI]”

Artur Beterbiev releases statement following banned substances controversy

Artur Beterbiev has been approved for his upcoming fight against Callum Smith. With that said, Beterbiev has received backlash from the boxing community for allegations surrounding performance-enhancing drugs.

The three-division light heavyweight king responded with the following statement, as per Kevin Iole:

“It has come to my attention that Callum intends to disseminate misleading information about my VADA testing program for this fight. Let me be clear now: I am a clean athlete. I have never tested positive for a banned substance throughout my amateur and professional career and I complied with all VADA requirements and protocols during the build-up to this fight. Any attempt to imply otherwise, through innuendo or suggestion is slanderous and libelous. This conduct is beyond acceptable trash talk in combat sports. Callum is already searching for excuses, looking for a way out. See you Saturday.”

According to Bovada, Artur Beterbiev is coming in as a sizeable betting favorite (-475) for his fight against Callum Smith (+315). Yet, the hard-hitting Russian can’t overlook Smith, as the latter is riding a two-fight win streak since losing against Canelo Alvarez in December 2022.

