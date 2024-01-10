"I just see it” - Surprising prediction for Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith shared by Eddie Hearn 

Callum Smith will face Artur Beterbiev in a light heavyweight mega-fight this weekend, with the Scouser hoping to lay claim to the WBC, IBF, and WBO titles.

Beterbiev is arguably the most dangerous finisher in boxing right now, holding an undefeated record of 19-0, with all 19 victories coming via knockout. But Smith won't be a pushover for his opponent, with holding a record of 29-1 with 21 KO wins.

'Mundo' suffered his first career defeat to Canelo Alvarez in 2020 but has bounced back with consecutive KO victories over Lenin Castillo and Mathieu Bauderlique to set up a clash with Beterbiev.

Smith's longtime promoter, Eddie Hearn, was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani ahead of this weekend's clash. The Matchroom Boxing chairman shared his prediction for the bout and said this:

"I know I always fanboy over our guys, but I really, really see him winning this Saturday. I see him knocking Artur Beterbiev out, who is a tremendous fighter. Who's one of the scariest men on the planet. But I just see it, I just see that catching counter left-hook and I really believe that Callum will become a two-division world champion."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (24:00):

Callum Smith previews upcoming clash with Artur Beterbiev

Callum Smith will be hoping to replicate Joseph Parker's performance against Deontay Wilder by defeating Artur Beterbiev in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Parker's victory over Wilder in Saudi Arabia last month has complicated their plans to schedule Anthony Joshua vs. 'The Bronze Bomber', particularly since Joshua secured a victory over Otto Wallin, whom he faced on the same card as Parker vs. Wilder.

With the Saudi Arabian officials eager to book Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol next, a win for the Scouser would certainly throw a spanner in the works. 'Mundo' was interviewed by Sky Sports ahead of this weekend's title fight and previewed the clash.

He said this:

"I can't go in and expect to pitter-patter and move around for 12 rounds, you don't get his respect then. He's a little bit stubborn and he's got that approach where [he's like], 'I'll get rid of you before you get rid of me.' He kind of just puts his foot to the pedal and goes. Where as, I think if you hit him and get his respect. it makes his think twice about coming forward."

Listen to Callum Smith's comments below:

Expand Tweet