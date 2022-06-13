Did Dana White actually make the "washed up" comment about Tony Ferguson?

Dana White has made no comments suggesting that UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson is "washed up." An Instagram post that featured White's alleged remarks and provoked a response from Ferguson has been confirmed as fake.

The fake post was an edited version of an MMA Junkie upload. In the original, White was quoted as stating his interest in Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter.

'El Cucuy', mistaking the fake post as actual comments made by the UFC president, responded with an emoji-laden Instagram post, which read:

"Washed Up? @danawhite I’ll Give You Washed Up… Washed Deez Nuts. Now I’m P*ssed"

Ferguson, once touted as the toughest test for former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is currently on a four-fight skid. His latest loss came at the hands of Michael Chandler at UFC 274 last month. The defeat also marked the first knockout loss of Ferguson's career.

Dana White on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson as TUF Coaches.

In his most recent appearance on the Spinning Back Fist MMA Show, Dana White gave his thoughts on the possibility of Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter.

In response to one host asking him what he thought about the possible season, White responded with a question:

"Do you like it? So you're telling me that you guys as fans, media, whatever it might be, like the idea of two guys possibly coaching that wouldn't fight each other?"

After the hosts answered that they would love it, the UFC president responded by saying he would consider the idea and wished that both the fighters would get angry enough to want to fight each other.

"I'll consider it... I'll absolutely entertain that idea... hopefully they'll get p*ssed off enough at each other that they actually want to fight and I can make it."

Watch the full interview below:

With both Khabib and Ferguson seemingly open to the idea as well, it doesn't seem like the potential coaching showdown is as far-fetched as it perhaps first was.

