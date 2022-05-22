Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls 'historic night' at Eagle FC with social media post

Khabib Nurmagomedov has opened up about the latest Eagle FC event and highlighted that it was yet another historic night for his MMA organization. Eagle FC 47 took place at the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida, on May 20th.

The event was headlined by a heavyweight bout between former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and Yorgan De Castro.

While 'JDS' looked incredible over the course of the fight, he suffered an unfortunate shoulder injury in round three that brought the fight to an anticlimactic end. Castro was resultantly declared the winner via third-round TKO.

The event featured several exciting fights, both on the prelims as well as the main card. Akhmed Aliev notably opened up the main card by securing a vicious KO of Darrell Horcher just 30 seconds into round one of their lightweight bout.

Additionally, Eagle FC 47 was co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout between UFC veterans Thiago Silva and Hector Lombard. The fight ended in an NC (No-Contest) after Silva landed an illegal knee on the downed Lombard in round two, following which, Lombard was unable to continue.

Eagle FC @EagleFightClub Eagle FC 47 main event ends after Junior dos Santos dislocates his shoulder Eagle FC 47 main event ends after Junior dos Santos dislocates his shoulder https://t.co/DMRhp1j84D

Regardless of the anticlimactic finishes in the headlining and co-headlining fights, the fact remains that Eagle FC 47 was indeed an entertaining event. The Eagle FC MMA promotion, which is owned by Nurmagomedov himself, has lately cemented its place amongst the very best in the industry.

Nurmagomedov later took to Instagram to address the successful Eagle FC 47 event. ‘The Eagle’ posted a few photos from the event, alongside a statement that read as follows:

“Yesterday was historical night for @eagle.fightclub @eaglefcmma #EagleFC47”

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals why he “feels bad” for Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020 with an impressive 29-0 record. However, there have lately been calls for the undefeated former UFC lightweight champion to return and fight the current consensus best lightweight in the world, Charles Oliveira.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Nurmagomedov emphasized that his childhood friend and longtime training partner Islam Makhachev is currently the number-one contender for the lightweight belt.

Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested that the discussions regarding him making a comeback to fight Charles Oliveira are rather disrespectful towards Makhachev. He thereby called for a Makhachev-Oliveira matchup with the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line:

"My reaction is I feel bad. I feel really bad for Islam Makhachev. You know why? This guy, he hasn't lost in more than seven years. He has a 10 win streak in the lightweight division. Not only win streak, he dominates. In the last 11 months, he has finished four opponents."

