UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has potentially leaked a co-main event lightweight showdown between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje, targeted for UFC 319 in August.

Du Plessis is undefeated in the UFC and secured a unanimous decision victory against Sean Strickland in his last outing. He is now booked to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319.

The 31-year-old has a chance to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest middleweights in UFC history if he can get past Chimaev. However, the Chechen fighter presents the most significant threat to du Plessis' reign. This will mark Chimaev’s first shot at UFC gold since his debut in 2020.

'Still Knox' appeared on the YouTube channel of Ahmed Amwell, who is the founder of Luxury Super Car Rentals Dubai. During a conversation in a car showroom, du Plessis accidentally leaked that 'The Baddy' and Gaethje will be locking horns on his undercard in August. He said:

"It's gonna be a big card. The co-main event is Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Dricus du Plessis weighs in on potentially defending his title on African soil

Dricus du Plessis recently appeared on The Sias du Plessis Show, where he weighed in on the prospect of defending his middleweight belt on African soil in the future.

'Still Knox' stated that his "ultimate goal" is to defend his belt on home soil and that he has been actively working to make it happen.

"It's something [that] I'm pursuing. What a lot of guys would do, I can't think of an example right away, they would say- I'm not defending my belt, unless it's on my home soil. A lot of guys go through that. UFC champions, or boxers, and this happened a lot."

Du Plessis added:

"That's the thing. I had to put that in the back of my mind because that is one of the ultimate goals. Like it is to become a champion, is to defend this belt on home soil."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

