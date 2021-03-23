Did Elon Musk and Matt Damon attend the lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229?

Conor McGregor challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 229. The event turned out to be one of biggest in the history of the promotion, with a record breaking 2.4 million pay-per-view sales. One of the biggest stars in the promotion, Conor McGregor attracted a head-turning guest list to the front rows at UFC 229.

Among the celebrities attending the event were Tesla mogul Elon Musk and Hollywood actor Matt Damon. Sometime before the event, Elon Musk stepped down as Chairman of Tesla after a deal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk was accused of making 'false and misleading' statements to investors from his Twitter account.

Like Elon Musk, Matt Damon also attended the event shortly after making headlines. The Martian and Bourne series star was in the news for mocking American Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexually assaulting several women.

Conor McGregor's analysis of UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor with an over the chin variation of the rear naked choke in the fourth round of the UFC 229 headliner. The growing tension between the two camps in the lead-up to the fight also led to a wild brawl in the immediate aftermath of the event.

A little over two weeks after the bout, Conor McGregor provided a round-by-round analysis of UFC 229. The Irishman took to Twitter and Instagram to break down his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to Conor McGrgegor, he had won the first round of the fight from a fighter's perspective, even though Khabib might have gotten ahead on points. Conor wrote -

"From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round."

Conor McGregor also said he underestimated his grappling offense and learned a lesson from it -

"Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won't happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. Too defense minded. Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set."