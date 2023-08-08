Did Isaac Dulgarian get snubbed by the NELK Boys? UFC fighter complained about promised contract delayed for over a year

Isaac Dulgarian is scheduled to make his promotional debut against Francis Marshall at UFC Vegas 78 this weekend. 'The Midwest Choppa' will be making his first octagon appearance nearly a year and a half after securing a contract at FAC 12.

Dulgarian extended his undefeated record to 5-0 with a first-round KO win over TeeJay Britton at FAC 12, which also served as an episode of Dana White's 'Lookin' For A Fight' TV series. The winner of the contract was supposed to be sponsored by the Nelk Boys as part of a joint venture with the UFC.

However, almost a year later Isaac Dulgarian had heard nothing about the Nelk Boys sponsorship deal. 'The Midwest Choppa' believes the delay was merely due to a clash in schedules and he was promised a deal before his debut UFC appearance.

The 27-year-old said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com earlier this year:

“I won the Nelk Boys sponsorship but we are still delegating what is going on with that. I was told it would be taken care of before my fight. Just trying to get in contact with them and making sure our schedules match is hard because they are very busy and I’m out here training. I’m hoping we get something figured out before my fight or right after.”

He added:

"Oh yeah, I think it is a great opportunity for me as a young athlete coming up I could use some backing and support from them. It would help get my name out there even more… I think it would help my career skyrocket. I’ve been competing in combat sports for like 18 years now, so I’m hoping something finally pays off. I’ve been competing since I’ve been eight-years-old and I’m finally excited to make some money and do what I love to do and I hope they can help me do that."

Catch Isaac Dulgarian's comments below:

Isaac Dulgarian was scheduled to make his UFC debut against Daniel Argueta in January but was forced out due to an injury.