Who are Nelk Boys, from whom Dana White got his first NFT?

Dana White has become the latest notable name to embrace the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) craze. The UFC president recently revealed that he has finally bought his first NFT from the Nelk Boys' recent launch.

Nelk Boys, a YouTuber group, are one of the biggest names on the platform with around 7.2 million subscribers. The group rose to fame by pulling off hilarious pranks in public.

Since then, the group has managed to transition to various business ventures such as their own clothing brand, FULL SEND and their beverage company Happy Dad.

The Nelk Boys also happen to be great friends with UFC kingpin Dana White. So much so that the 52-year-old has extended his support for the YouTuber group by buying their NFT project Metacard.

White recently took to Twitter to reveal that he is now the proud owner of the Metacard NFT #00003, he said:

"Got my first NFT from @nelkboys. I now own @metacard # 00003"

Dana White receives a $300,000 Maybach minivan from Nelk Boys' SteveWillDoIt

Popular YouTuber SteveWillDoIt, who is also a member of the Nelk Boys, gifted Dana White a $300,000 Maybach minivan in December 2021. The van was custom wrapped with the branding of Howler Head, which happens to be UFC's first ever "Flavored Whiskey Partner" and also White's personal favorite whiskey.

Initially SteveWillDoit claimed that the van was his, but later went on to reveal that it was a setup to surprise the UFC president with the custom Maybach minivan. White was baffled to receive a $300,000 gift.

Watch White's reaction in the video below:

The UFC president posted a video on his Instagram explaining how he was gifted a custom minivan by the Nelk Boys, subsequently calling them the "coolest mo**erf**kers on the planet". He said:

"Down here in the UFC headquarters in the executive garage, and they called me down here and Steve is down here and they built me a Howler Head Maybach minivan. The f**king Nelkboys are the absolute best, the coolest m***erf**kers on the planet and I love Steve. Check this f**king thing out!"

