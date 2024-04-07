Did Jon Jones ever get married? All about 'Bones' marital status

Jon Jones is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, former light heavyweight champion, and arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Yet, despite the historic nature of his accomplishments in the sport, and the near-mythical status he has achieved, his personal life remains a talking point.

Due to his behavior outside the cage, there is an increasing amount of interest in his life beyond the octagon. This is especially true for his relationship with Jessie Moses.

Did Jon Jones ever get married?

Jon Jones and Jessie Moses have known each other since their teenage, having met at Endicott High School. The pair reportedly became romantic toward the end of their secondary education in 2005. However, they parted ways, before eventually finding their way back to each other.

In 2013, Jones proposed to Moses and she accepted. However, despite the MMA great's espoused Christian and family values, he has never married Moses. She has instead remained his fiancée the entire time. The exact reason behind Jones' reluctance to marry her is unknown.

As the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and one of MMA's highest-paid athletes, he isn't without the funds for a wedding. Furthermore, the couple have four daughters together. Jones has never disclosed why he has yet to marry Moses, but he is not the only MMA fighter to be in such a position.

Conor McGregor, the highest-paid MMA fighter of all time, has been engaged to Dee Devlin since 2020, with no sign of marrying her. Nevertheless, the pair, like Jones and Moses, have four children together.

What happened between Jon Jones and Jessie Moses in late 2021?

Back on Sep. 24, 2021, Jon Jones was at the center of a horrifying domestic violence scandal. One of the UFC champion's daughters approached a security guard at the Caesars Palace Hotel, where they had been staying. She requested his assistance, alerting him to a domestic disturbance between her parents.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, Jones was intercepted while attempting to flee the hotel. Moses, meanwhile, was found with a bloodied face and busted lip. Jones was subsequently arrested, but besides being banned from Jackson-Wink MMA, he faced little consequence, avoiding prison time.

The UFC did nothing to punish him, although Jones claimed that Moses had left him in the aftermath of the incident. The two have since reconciled.

