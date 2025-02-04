"Did Khabib Nurmagomedov give Conor McGregor PTSD?" - Chael Sonnen says Irishman's current "booze-binge" trash-talk is worse than bus attack fiasco

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on Conor McGregor growing increasingly confrontational when it comes to Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor and Nurmagomedov have shared a longstanding, largely tracing back to 2018 when the Irishman, along with his entourage, carried out an infamous attack on a bus carrying 'The Eagle' and his team.

The two fighters faced off for the lightweight title in one of the most emotionally charged bouts in MMA history at UFC 229 in October 2018, where the undefeated Dagestani dominated McGregor, ultimately submitting him to retain his title. However, 'The Notorious' still appears unwilling to let go of the feud, frequently taking sharp jabs at his former rival.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen delved into the persistent animosity between McGregor and Nurmagomedov, highlighting that the friction remains intense, particularly on the former UFC two-division champion's side:

"Did Khabib Nurmagomedov give Conor McGregor PTSD and ruin his life? Is that what's happening?... Conor McGregor has lashed out in ways at Khabib... The test is to measure whether the things you said after were hotter or cooler than the things you said before."

The former UFC middleweight title contender further stated that the polarizing actions and comments from 'The Notorious' in the past pale in comparison to his recent trash-talking toward the UFC Hall of Famer on social media:

"I would still argue, particularly verbally, that even the words Conor McGregor was throwing as he's assaulting and the dolly and the whole [bus] incident were not as provocative as the things he's saying now... Conor McGregor deleted some of it many times. Many times he's gone out on a coke or booze binge or what."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (1:25):

Last week, McGregor unleashed a vicious personal rant on X aimed at 'The Eagle', reigniting the Ireland vs. Dagestan rivalry that resurfaced in the lead-up to the PFL title fight between Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes last month.

Conor McGregor seemingly spits at fan who taunted him with Khabib Nurmagomedov remark

On Monday, Conor McGregor was filmed walking through a public space with his security when he found himself in a tense encounter with a random Khabib Nurmagomedov supporter.

In the clip, a fan shouted, "Let’s go, Khabib!" at 'The Notorious'. McGregor swiftly changed direction to face the fan. Once he was only inches away, he allegedly spat directly in the fan’s face.

The Irishman then can be heard yelling, "I spit in your face, and what did you do? Nothing!" before the situation eventually de-escalated and all parties went their separate ways.

Check out Conor McGregor's video below:

