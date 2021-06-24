Did Logan Paul call out Anderson Silva for a fight?

YouTuber Logan Paul has not yet called Anderson Silva out. However, both parties have shown interest in locking horns inside the ring.

'The Spider' recently made his combat sports comeback by defeating former world boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

In a fight that marked a huge victory for the MMA community, Anderson Silva put his ever-popular entertaining antics on display after dominating a former boxing champion in his own sport.

Vintage. Anderson. Silva.



In his return to the boxing ring, The Spider broke out some of the moves that made him an MMA legend 🕷 (via @FiteTV) pic.twitter.com/crZwnUYMFj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2021

Anderson Silva's emphatic victory brought the spotlight on him in the world of combat sport

Fans excitedly questioned whether the Brazilian would put on another spectacle for them to enjoy, to which Anderson Silva responded positively.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Anderson Silva even revealed that he is quite inclined towards the idea of fighting one of the Paul brothers.

Making his stance towards the Paul brothers absolutely clear, Anderson Silva said-

"I respect both. I have a great relationship with the brothers and I think this is possible, you know. That's entertaining. His fight was entertaining and Logan and his brother are amazing guys. People say they talk a lot about the guys but they are good persons and I respect them both. Everything is possible and I think the next fight is maybe, with Logan Paul."

Logan Paul got word of Anderson Silva's generous words through an Instagram post by TheBreadBatch.

Paul left a comment under the post to reciprocate Silva's respect. He also left a subtle hint at being interested in fighting the Brazilian legend. He wrote-

"crazy how growing up, my goal was to be like Anderson Silva…"

What's next for Logan Paul?

Logan Paul extended his shift to professional boxing by going the distance with arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time in Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The two clashed in an eight-round exhibition bout that set up a positive trajectory deeper into the realm of professional boxing for Paul.

While the YouTuber has confirmed that his next venture will definitely see him inside the boxing ring, he has not confirmed who he will be facing next.

Nonetheless, there is an abundance of names for the YouTuber-turned-boxer to fight, with Anderson Silva adding his own to the mix.

Who do you think will win if Logan Paul and Anderson Silva clash inside the boxing ring? Let us know in the comments section!

