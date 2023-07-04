Did Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal date Leonardo DiCaprio? All about the stunning swimsuit model

Model Nina Agdal has gained prominence in recent times among combat sports fans for her relationship with American social media personality and WWE star Logan Paul.

Their recent engagement has captivated public interest as they decided to take this significant step mere weeks after commemorating their one-year anniversary.

Agdal is a successful model and actress who has graced the cover of the popular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue six times.

Born in Denmark, Agdal moved to the United States after completing high school to pursue dreams of becoming a model. However, the path to achieving this dream wasn't a cakewalk.

She arrived in the US with a mere $40 to her name. Overwhelmed and unable to communicate with her taxi driver, she immediately burst into tears at the airport. Despite the initial obstacles, she persevered to become a fashion icon as well as a popular social media personality.

While Nina Agdal's zeal in life is unshakable, she has also been refreshingly candid about the downsides of the competitive modeling industry.

Prior to dating and subsequently getting engaged to Logan Paul, Nina Agdal dated several prominent stars in the entertainment industry. She briefly dated Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine in 2013. The 31-year-old is however popular for her dating history with Hollywood luminary Leonardo DiCaprio for about a year. The pair broke up in 2017.

E! News @enews Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal have broken up after one year of dating: eonli.ne/2pXzCss Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal have broken up after one year of dating: eonli.ne/2pXzCss https://t.co/2utDC68FoN

DiCaprio and Agdal's dating history included public appearances at notable events, vacations in Montauk, the Bahamas, and Cancun, as well as romantic moments in Malibu and on a yacht in Ibiza. Agdal split with the Academy Award winner reportedly for his reluctance to settle down and get married.

Nina Agdal and Leonardo DiCaprio grabbed public attention with their whirlwind romance, which started in May 2016 when they were spotted together in a club in New York City.

Following that, the pair were spotted getting cozy on a weekend getaway in Montauk, and a vacation in the Bahamas. They were also spotted and photographed famously during a romantic beach day in Malibu, California, where they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

The pair also survived a minor fender bender incident in the Hamptons. Nina Agdal and her then-boyfriend escaped the situation unscathed. The couple has also attended high-profile events like the Golden Globe and Oscar afterparties together, where they were seen enjoying each other's company.

However, after a year of dating, DiCaprio and Agdal broke up with sources revealing that the decision was amicable. DiCaprio reportedly was not ready for the commitment of marriage of children at the time.

LADbible @ladbible Leonardo DiCaprio's response to splitting up from Nina Agdal was classic DiCaprio... ladbible.com/entertainment/… Leonardo DiCaprio's response to splitting up from Nina Agdal was classic DiCaprio... ladbible.com/entertainment/… https://t.co/TV8G4QK86e

