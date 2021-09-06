Did Mike Tyson catch Brad Pitt with his now ex-wife Robin Givens?

Being in Mike Tyson's bad books is a dangerous situation for any man alive. Hollywood actor Brad Pitt made the list when the former heavyweight boxer caught him in bed with his ex-wife Robin Givens.

Mike Tyson, while making an appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, spoke about the time he caught Pitt in bed with his ex-wife. According to Tyson, although divorce proceedings between him and his then-wife were already in motion at the time, he'd still go to Givens' place every night to sleep with her.

On one such occasion, Tyson claimed Brad Pitt beat him to the punch as he entered Givens' house to find her in bed with the actor. 'Iron' said he was 'mad as hell' and was about to hit the Hollywood superstar. He further revealed that Pitt's face turned pale in fear when he saw the boxer.

“I was mad as hell! I was going to...you should have seen his face when he saw me. I was due a divorce but every day I would go to her house to have sex with her. This particular day, someone beat me to the punch. I guess Brad Pitt got there earlier than I did,” Mike Tyson said.

Robin Givens has denied all allegations and maintains that Tyson never caught her in bed with Pitt.

How Mike Tyson's marriage with Robin Givens fell apart

Mike Tyson started dating Robin Givens in 1987. The couple got married on February 7, 1988. Their tumultuous marriage came to an end in 1989. The heavyweight boxer reportedly paid Givens $10 million as part of the divorce settlement. Givens accused Tyson of torturing and physically abusing her.

In an interview with Barbara Walters in 1988, Givens described living with Mike Tyson, saying:

"Torture, pure hell, worse than anything I could possibly imagine."

Tyson is currently married to Lakiha Spicer and has two kids - a daughter named Milan and a son named Morocco.

Tyson met Spencer in 2000 when she was just 18. After dating each other for multiple years, the couple tied the knot in 2009.

