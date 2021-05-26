How much did Robin Givens get from Mike Tyson?

Mike Tyson's relationship with Robin Givens came to an end in 1989 after the American actress filed for divorce, citing spousal abuse.

"Iron" Mike, who was estimated to be worth $50 million at that time, reportedly had to pay Robin Givens $10 million in a divorce settlement. The ugly split led to Tyson fans accusing Givens of being a "gold digger." The New York-based actress was also labeled "the Most Hated Woman in America."

However, Givens, who also filed for a $125 million lawsuit for defamation against Tyson in 1988, claimed to have not received anything from the millionaire boxer.

The consequences of the stressful divorce have been documented in the forthcoming two-part ABC docu-series titled: "Mike Tyson: The Knockout." Various celebrities close to the former undisputed champion will detail the turmoil Tyson underwent following the public spat with Givens.

According to a report by The Sun, Robin Givens' lawyers have accused Mike Tyson of continually defaming their client over the past 35 years. Givens has demanded Tyson refrain from portraying her in a negative and defamatory light.

When Robin Givens accused Mike Tyson of assaulting her on national television

The aforementioned documentary will also expound on Barbara Walters' interview with Mike Tyson and Robin Givens. Initially, things appeared to be merry between the two lovers. Speaking about why they did not have a prenuptial agreement, Tyson said:

"About the prenupital agreement. I wouldn't know how to go about asking her to sign her. If you're going to marry someone, you trust them and that's what marriage is all about. I have many millions, my wife will just have to ask for it."

Just moments after Tyson professed his love for Givens, the actress told Walters that "Iron" Mike had a "volatile temper." Further, Givens noted that Tyson often tried to intimidate her by swinging fists at her.

"He has got a side to him, that's scary. Michael is intimidating, to say the least... he cannot control his temper, and that is frightening to me and my mother. He gets out of control, throwing screaming. He shakes, he pushes, he swings," said Robin Givens.

