Watch: A new trailer for the compelling 'Mike Tyson: The Knockout' documentary has dropped

Television network ABC is set to release a documentary detailing the crests and troughs of Mike Tyson's life outside the boxing ring. The said documentary, called 'Mike Tyson: The Knockout', will feature interviews with various celebrities who expound on the legendary boxer's climb, crash, and comeback.

The special four-hour documentary will be released in two parts. The first segment of the series will premiere on ABC on May 25 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) and on streaming platform Hulu on May 26. Meanwhile, the second episode is scheduled to air on June 1, 2021, on ABC.

Check out the intense promo for the first installment of Mike Tyson's forthcoming docu-series below:

Mike Tyson as you’ve never seen him before.



The first installment of ‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout,’ the two-part @ABC2020 docuseries revealing new details and featuring stunning new interviews, premieres Tuesday night on ABC. pic.twitter.com/v57egVUJK7 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 24, 2021

ABC's press release noted that the former undisputed champion's documentary would ponder his journey from being a bullied kid in Brooklyn to becoming the "Baddest Man on the Planet." The show will also feature clips from Mike Tyson's interview with Bryon Pitts (ABC News journalist), where the boxing sensation poignantly reflects on the ebbs and flows of his life.

“In addition to being an inspiring story of the perseverance and hard-won growth of one extraordinary person, Mike Tyson’s life and career are also relevant to the important collective self-reflection finally occurring in America,” said executive producer Geoffrey Fletcher.

.@GMA shares a first look at new @abcnews documentary about the rise, fall and comeback of @MikeTyson https://t.co/nVXfLH2jtu — ET Canada (@ETCanada) May 24, 2021

'Mike Tyson: The Knockout' dissects infamous interview with former wife Robin Givens

Former popular ABC network broadcast journalist Barbara Walters interviewed Mike Tyson and Robin Givens in 1988. The interview took a controversial turn when Givens alleged that Tyson had a "volatile temperament." Givens claimed that Tyson often tried to be intimidating by swinging fists at her.

While making the disclosure, the former actress avoided making eye contact with the former WBC heavyweight champion.

"He has got a side to him, that's scary. Michael is intimidating, to say the least... he cannot control his temper, and that is frightening to me and my mother. He gets out of control, throwing screaming. He shakes, he pushes, he swings," said Robin Givens.

Check out Mike Tyson's full interview with Barbara Walters below:

The eventual split from Robin Givens took a toll on Mike Tyson as the Brooklyn native subsequently went through a tough time in his personal life. 'Mike Tyson: The Knockout' will briefly weigh up on Tyson's breakup with Givens and how it led to a catastrophic downward spiral in the former boxer's life.