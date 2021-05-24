Will Mike Tyson's documentary Mike Tyson: The Knockout be available on Netflix or Hulu?

A new documentary on the extraordinary life of Mike Tyson will air on ABC this week and the week after.

Titled Mike Tyson: The Knockout, the documentary is a four-hour watch that "puts viewers ringside for a main event that will chronicle the former champion's climb, crash and comeback, from his difficult childhood to becoming undisputed world champion to his 1992 rape conviction and his personal struggles," ABC said in their statement.

“When Tyson fought, everybody stopped to watch." Mike Tyson fought his way from the streets of Brooklyn to becoming a global boxing sensation. ABC's "The Knockout" details the life of the boxing legend - Watch Tuesday at 8/7c. #MikeTyson #TheKnockout https://t.co/6XkzMTAWtX pic.twitter.com/oj1N6mHDul — 20/20 (@ABC2020) May 23, 2021

Mike Tyson: The Knockout documentary will premiere on back-to-back Tuesdays, May 25 and June 1, and air between 8 pm to 10 pm ET on ABC. The same can also be viewed on-demand the next day on Hulu.

Netflix has no streaming rights of the documentary as of yet.

The documentary will feature interviews with several prominent figures from Mike Tyson's professional and personal circle, including actor and boxing enthusiast Rosie Perez, former President of HBO Sports Ross Greenburg and ESPN's Jeremy Schaap.

How did Mike Tyson become a boxing legend? "The Knockout" chronicles his climb, crash and comeback - told by those who worked closely with the former champion. Premiering Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC. #MikeTyson #TheKnockout https://t.co/M6c60Ahzem pic.twitter.com/pB639TbnjN — 20/20 (@ABC2020) May 22, 2021

Mike Tyson slams Hulu for 'unauthorized miniseries' on his life

While Mike Tyson: The Knockout will be carried by ABC, another eight-episode miniseries titled Iron Mike will also be aired on Hulu.

In February, Hulu revealed that the streamer was collaborating with the team that made I, Tonya - screenwriter Steven Rogers, director Craig Gillespie and actress-producer Margot Robbie to "explore the wild, tragic, and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture," per The Hollywood Reporter

However, Mike Tyson was not involved with the project and in a statement to the same outlet, 'Iron' Mike slammed the Disney-backed streaming giant for doing an "unauthorized miniseries" on his life:

"Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized miniseries of my life, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days," Mike Tyson said.

Craig Erwich, the president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals after a December shake-up at the company, recently told Deadline that Iron Mike was still in progress, since "biographical pictures are a fan-favourite and a staple of the movie and television business".

Both ABC and Hulu are platforms owned by Walt Disney.