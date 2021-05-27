Where is Mike Tyson's ex-wife Robin Givens today? What is she doing now?

Robin Givens is best known for her acting career in the early 80s to mid-90s. She is also the ex-wife of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

In 1988, Robin Givens grabbed headlines after she accused her former husband of domestic abuse live on national TV while the pair sat next to each other in a talk show interview.

Today, Robin Givens still works as an actress. The most recent movie she appeared in was a 2021 drama titled Saints & Sinners Judgment Day. Robin Givens also portrays Sierra McCoy on The CW's hit shows Riverdale and Katy Keene.

At 15, Robin Givens attended Sarah Lawrence College as a pre-med major, becoming one of the youngest to attend the school, according to People. She successfully juggled her career and studies, acting in daytime drama shows while attending college. Robin Givens graduated in 1984 at the age of 19.

Givens was accepted into Harvard for graduate school. However, she dropped out after two years to focus on her blossoming acting career. One of her early acting roles was in the classic US comedy The Cosby Show in 1985.

The bitter past of Robin Givens and Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson's relationship with Robin Givens came to an end in 1989, after the actress filed for divorce due to spousal abuse.

However, the pair had to relive some unpleasant memories with the release of the documentary Mike Tyson: The Knockout. Robin Givens' infamous interview and the post-divorce fallout between herself and Mike Tyson were well-documented in the first episode of the two-part ABC docu-series.

During the aforementioned interview with Barbara Walters, Givens revealed Tyson had a "volatile temper" and claimed that the heavyweight boxer intimidated her by swinging his fists at her.

"He has got a side to him, that's scary. Michael is intimidating, to say the least... he cannot control his temper, and that is frightening to me and my mother. He gets out of control, throwing screaming. He shakes, he pushes, he swings," said Robin Givens.

The boxing star, however, denied his ex-wife's claims of domestic violence and spousal abuse.