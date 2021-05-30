Did Mike Tyson fight tonight on the Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares card?

Mike Tyson was last seen inside the boxing ring on November 28, 2020, against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match.

Mike Tyson has not competed ever since, and he was not part of the Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares card that took place on May 29, 2021.

Mike Tyson's November 2020 fight against Roy Jones Jr. took place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. CSAC decided that there would strictly be no outcome, and therefore the fight was declared a split draw. The three judges scored the fight as follows: Chad Dawson (76-76 draw), Christy Martin (79-73 for Tyson), and Vinny Pazienza (76-80 for Jones).

Watch the highlights of the fight below:

YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul knocked out ex-NBA Nate Robinson on the undercard of the fight.

What happened at Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares event?

Devin Haney defended his WBC lightweight title for the third time against Jorge Linares on the May 29 card. Haney has held on to the belt since 2019. His first defense came against Alfredo Santiago on the KSI vs. Logan Paul II undercard in November 2019 and then against former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2020.

Devin Haney won the fight against Jorge Linares with a unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the contest 116-112, 116-112, 115-113 in his favor.

Haney has zero losses in his boxing career and 26 wins, 15 of which have come via knockout.

Devin Haney called out Teofimo Lopez after the win and agreed to fight "for all the belts - the real undisputed." Teofimo Lopez is the current unified lightweight world champion, holding the IBF, WBA (Super), and WBO titles.

Documentary on Mike Tyson's life airing on ABC

A detailed documentary on the legendary boxer's controversial life is currently available to viewers on ABC and Hulu.

Mike Tyson: The Knockout is a two-episode, four-hour storytelling of the rises and pitfalls of Mike Tyson's career and personal life. According to Brian Lowry of The Philadelphia Tribune, the documentary draws its strength from the many interviews with prominent personalities.

Mike Tyson: The Knockout received mixed reviews after the first part of the documentary aired on ABC.

"Mike Tyson: The Knockout initially feels like it’s simply retracing the same old steps, charting the boxer’s epic rise, fall and attempted comeback. After the first few rounds, though, this two-part ABC documentary lands some pretty compelling blows, particularly in highlighting the difference 25 years made in terms of Tyson’s third act following his rape conviction," Brian Lowry writes.

The first episode of Mike Tyson: The Knockout is streaming on Hulu, and the second episode will air on June 1 at 8 pm ET on ABC and will be available on Hulu the next day.

