Islam Makhachev is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, where he will defend the his 155-pound strap. Ahead of the bout, Ali Abdelaziz, who manages the champion, took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower both him and Khabib Nurmagomedov with praise, while dismissing 'The Diamond's' grappling skills.

Specifically, Abdelaziz referenced what Poirier showed in his fight with Nurmagomedov back at UFC 242. He claimed that Nurmagomedov's feet were as dexterous as his hands, and that his grappling was at a different level. This, Abdelaziz claimed, would repeat itself when Poirier faces Makhachev. He wrote:

"Dustin say when he fought Khabib his feel like hands he's in big trouble because @MAKHACHEVMMA like Pacific octopus"

The tweet was poorly received by fans, who mocked Abdelaziz's poor grammar. He either misspelled 'feet' as 'feel' or meant to say that Nurmagomedov's hands felt like feet. These, and other grammatical mistakes were picked up on by several comments under Abdelaziz's tweet.

One fan joked that Noah, Abdelaziz's estranged son, must have written the tweet:

"Stop writing for your dad, Noah!"

Another fan mocked the Dominance MMA president's lack of mastery over the English language:

"Try that again in English"

Others jokingly implied that Abdelaziz must be suffering from CTE, comparing him to Nate Diaz and Justin Gaethje, two fighters who are notorious for having taken tremendous damage in their careers.

"Did Nate Diaz and Justin Gaethje ghost write this tweet?"

Some comments, such as the one below, expressed outright confusion:

"What?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Ali Abdelaziz's tweet about Islam Makahchev vs. Dustin Poirier

The tweet represents Abdelaziz's attempt to generate hype for his fighter, Makhachev, ahead of the lightweight champion's UFC 302 title defense against Poirier. Unfortunately, based on fan reaction, his attempt fell flat.

Islam Makhachev has also been dismissive of Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier's recent performances in the octagon how shown that he is not the best defensive wrestler and can concede takedowns. For this reason, among others, Islam Makhachev has been confident in his ability to beat 'The Diamond.'

In fact, Makhachev recently claimed that Poirier has only earned a title shot due to being the only available fighter and not because he feels the former interim champion deserves another crack. He even labeled Poirier a perennial title fight failure for his losses to 'The Eagle' and Charles Oliveira.