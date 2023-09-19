Did UFC 5 really make Max Holloway's character extremely different from real life? Debunking the viral meme showing an off 'Blessed'

The upcoming UFC 5 game allegedly got an in-game model of Max Holloway horribly wrong according to images circulated on various social media platforms.

Many fans posted the image of the model on X (formerly Twitter) that featured the attempt at recreating Holloway.

Although the tattoo shape and the build, including the shoulders, are similar to Max Holloway in real life, justice was not done to his face and nose. However, his hairstyle and facial hair were also quite similar to his real hair.

However, the former featherweight champion came out in defense of the latest edition of the UFC game and clarified that the circulated model was not the actual UFC 5 in-game model.

"Guys this is fake. Some seemed confused [face with tears of joy emoji]"

UFC 5 is set to be released on October 27 exclusively for the newest generation of gaming consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The all-immersive and new Frostbite game engine will plunge the players into the combat experience and allow them to feel the game and its mechanics better than ever.

According to UFC president Dana White, the visuals and experience are most promising and are only second to an octagon-side experience.

The new game will also feature three combat sports legends for the very first time. Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson and his idol, Muhammad Ali will both be available on the deluxe edition of the game for fans who preorder it. Also joining them will be mixed martial arts titan Fedor Emelianenko.

Fans react to Max Holloway's clarification on his UFC 5 fake in-game model

Fans pointed out to Max Holloway that it was evidently a fake model of him but the former champ argued that it was gaining credibility by going viral.

One fan stated that it was similar to multiple other fighters who have different in-game models.

"Yeah, but to be fair, there are several models of fighters in the game that look nothing like them lol"

However, most fans saw the funnier side of the story and cracked jokes over it including Max Holloway's trilogy of losses to Alexander Volkanovski and his streaming hobby.

"My first thought when I saw the image for the first time was “Ain’t noway they going to do an athlete that streams that bad”"

"looks like you’ve just done 5 rounds with volkanovski there definitely at the wind up with that"

