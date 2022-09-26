"Did you do that to USADA when they came to your house?" - Fans disappointed with Conor McGregor's new sparring video, some accuse him of posting old footage

Conor McGregor has once again left fans unimpressed with his social media post. 'The Notorious' recently uploaded two sparring clips on Twitter which did not go down well with a lot of fans.

The sparring footage is from the Straight Blast Gym in Ireland, although the timeline cannot be determined. In one of the clips, McGregor lands a spinning side kick to the face followed by a flying knee to the chest of his sparring partner.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Turning side kick to the face followed by a jumping knee to the breadbasket. Turning side kick to the face followed by a jumping knee to the breadbasket. https://t.co/7G1rctxcsY

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Live from the shit hot factory Live from the shit hot factory 🏭 https://t.co/INperp48oj

Taking a dig at the Irishman's recent drug-testing record, a fan jokingly asked if he had treated USADA the same way when they showed up. @IliieTurtles007 wrote:

"Did you do that to USADA when they came to your house?"

BrunoIzBack07 @IliieTurtles007 @TheNotoriousMMA Did you do that to USADA when they came to your house? @TheNotoriousMMA Did you do that to USADA when they came to your house?

McGregor has not been tested since the third quarter of 2021, with the UFC refusing to comment on the Irishman's status in their testing pool. Other users on Twitter slammed the former two-division champion, with one even lableling his form as 'stiff'.

John Lee @HentaiHunterrr @TheNotoriousMMA dont just walk straight in man! in and out and create angles with feints! max holloway at 155 would be a great come back fight i know you can do more in MMA! champ @TheNotoriousMMA dont just walk straight in man! in and out and create angles with feints! max holloway at 155 would be a great come back fight i know you can do more in MMA! champ 🇮🇪

Conor McGregor looks a much leaner version of himself in the sparring videos compared to the bulked-up version we recently saw on his social media posts. Several fans pinned down the video to be old and conjectured about the potential timeline.

I_DuB @ipawilzon @TheNotoriousMMA this is old footage right?? out there looking like FW Conor and not WW Conor... plz say that this is recent. The McGregor who picked his shots and bounced in the karate stance was unbeatable. @TheNotoriousMMA this is old footage right?? out there looking like FW Conor and not WW Conor... plz say that this is recent. The McGregor who picked his shots and bounced in the karate stance was unbeatable.

JR @JakeHugues123 @TheNotoriousMMA That’s not even you or this is super old. Where ya back tattoo ? @TheNotoriousMMA That’s not even you or this is super old. Where ya back tattoo ?

dana @utdmma @TheNotoriousMMA Do you have anything from the past 2-3 years? @TheNotoriousMMA Do you have anything from the past 2-3 years?

USADA's response to Conor McGregor not being tested in 2022

According to a report by TSN, Conor McGregor is the only fighter on the active UFC roster who has not been tested by USADA in 2022, barring fighters signed after August 2021. Answering a TSN inquiry, USADA provided a statement although they refused to name any athletes.

USADA explained that a returning UFC athlete must be in the testing pool for at least six months before being allowed to compete. However, they further revealed that the promotion can grant an exemption for the six-month time period in case of special cases.

USADA specified that according to UFC norms, an athlete must have a minimum of two negative test results in order to compete. Part of the statement read:

"Similar to World Anti-Doping Agency rules, the UFC may grant an exemption to the six-month written notice rule in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to the athlete, but in both cases under the UFC rules, the athlete must provide at least two negative samples before returning to competition."

