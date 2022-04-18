Conor McGregor posts image comparison of his current bulked-up frame to previous physiques

Conor McGregor is currently training in preparation for his return to active competition. The Irishman has been visiting the Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin lately. His current training routine focuses mainly on hitting the mitts and working on bulking up his physique.

Most recently, 'The Notorioous' posted a photo on Instagram comparing his physique over the years. It also shows his current bulked-up frame.

Conor McGregor attached the following caption to the post:

“Climb the ladder! @paradigmsports.”

At the bottom of the picture, we can see Conor McGregor from 2015, when he became the interim and later the undisputed UFC featherweight champion. The upper weight limit of the featherweight division is 145lbs.

In the middle is his physique from 2017. On August 26 of that year, ‘The Notorious’ fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match at the super welterweight class with a 154lbs limit.

Finally, at the top of the image, we can see the current frame of Conor McGregor. It's easy to see that he’s been bulking up and putting on quite a bit of muscle.

For almost a year, McGregor has been in the process of rehabilitating his broken leg, an injury he suffered during the Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 264. The Irishman recently expressed interest in making a jump to welterweight to challenge Kamaru Usman for UFC gold. 'The Notorious' claims to be bulked-up enough to endure the fight at the 170lbs weight limit, which he tried to prove with the recent picture.

Kamaru Usman on Conor McGregor running his mouth to stay relevant

Kamaru Usman made comments of his own about McGregor’s plans to move to welterweight to challenge him for the 170-pound belt.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is certain that McGregor is at a point in his career where he’s just trying to stay relevant by calling out names that will get the media's and fans’ attention.

During his interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC welterweight champion said:

"This guy is not relevant. He hasn't done anything in the sport as of late. So, in order for him to be relevant, he has to try to attach his name to someone who is relevant. And what the media is not understanding, the media is not getting right now."

Catch Kamaru Usman's full interview with TMZ Sports in the video below:

Edited by Allan Mathew