Did YouTube sensation Jake Paul star in Law & Order: SVU show?

No, Jake Paul did not star in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but his brother Logan Paul did.

Logan Paul guest-starred in the 14th episode of Law & Order: SVU Season 16 named Intimidation Game, which was loosely based on the Gamergate controversy. The episode came out on February 11, 2015, starring Logan Paul in the role of the chief antagonist. The name of his character was Ryan, an online gamer - a role very close to who Logan Paul is in real life.

The episode revolves around a female gamer called Raina Punjabi getting harassed in the male-dominated industry ahead of the launch of the game Amazonian Warriors: Protectors of the Rainforest that she designed. She keeps getting cyberbullied and assault and death threats are sent her way. Despite the intimidation, Raina Punjabi, played by Mouzam Makkar, refuses to delay the release of her game.

The action speeds up when Raina gets kidnapped at the launch event by a group of male gamers, led by Logan Paul's character Ryan. The climax of the episode sees Ryan getting shot by Odafin Tutuola aka Fin, played by singer-actor Ice-T.

Playing the role of the bad guy on Law & Order SVU 😂 filming begins tomorrow! — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 18, 2015

Logan Paul on his Law & Order stint

In a 2016 interview with AOL, Logan Paul opened up about his experience on the set of Law & order. He shared an awkward encounter with Ice-T, whose character later shoots Paul's Ryan on the show.

"It was awesome! I was here in New York and it was great. I got, spoiler alert, shot by Ice-T. I actually have a funny story about that. So Ice-T is apparently a big deal and I am not part of the Ice-T generation. So he comes on set wearing a cop outfit and goes, "Yo, what's up are you the bad guy?" And I say, "Yeah! Are you the security guard on set today?" He goes, "Yeah, I'm the security" and then just walks away. I thought it was weird and then five minutes later I realized it was Ice-T. Whoops!" Logan Paul said.

Jake Paul on television

Logan and Jake Paul

Jake Paul has also appeared on television. He was a regular cast on the show Bizaardvark on Disney Channel that aired from June, 2016 to April, 2019. Jake Paul starred alongside Madison Hu, DeVore Ledridge, Olivia Rodrigo, Maxwell Simkins, Ethan Wacker, and Elie Samouhi in the comedy series.

Jake Paul played the character of Dirk Mann and appeared in seasons 1 and 2 of the show. He was asked to leave the show in 2017 when he signed with MTV to host the spinoff of Ridiculousness, and posted a message online announcing his departure.

Jake Paul has also starred in the 2016 movie Dance Camp in the role of Lance.