"Didn't meet the standards expected" - Daniella Hemsley removed from Kingpyn Finals with immediate effect

Daniella Hemsley has been the talk of the town in the influencer boxing scene. The OnlyF*ns model took part in a boxing match this past Saturday under the Kingpyn banner. She faced social media personality and former Polish Love Island contestant Aleksandra Daniel.

After scoring a difficult unanimous decision over her foe, Hemsley shocked viewers by lifting her shirt and flashing her breasts to the camera. Her celebration drew criticism from boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and women's boxing great Claressa Shields. Now, the Kingpyn promotion has taken action.

The promotion took to Twitter with a statement. It first apologized to any viewers who may have been offended by Daniella Hemsley's celebration before asserting that it strives to host the very best influencer boxing events in the world. Kingpyn further stressed that the incident didn't meet the promotion's standards.

It then revealed a bombshell, claiming that Hemsley has taken the decision to step away from boxing for a while. Meanwhile, Kingpyn will move forward with the Kingpyn Finals. The statement might cause some to wonder if Hemsley's decision to embark on a boxing hiatus was her own or something suggested to her.

She is not the first social media personality to flash her breasts after winning a boxing match. Tai Emery took part in a bare-knuckle bout at BKFC: Thailand 3 last year and drew significant attention for climbing the turnbuckle and flashing her breasts in celebration.

In fact, Emery recently spoke about how wealthy she'd supposedly be had all of the platforms that used media of the incident paid her royalties.

What has Daniella Hemsley said about the incident?

In the aftermath of the controversy, Daniella Hemsley faced a wave of criticism, with boxing GWOAT Claressa Shields describing her celebration as a backwards step in women's boxing. This eventually led to Hemsley penning a half-hearted apology on her Instagram account.

Her words were more playful than serious. She apologized to anyone who may have been offended by what she described as her excitement. Despite the criticism she faced, she did have supporters in her corner, with professional boxer Ebanie Bridges characterizing it as something other influencers do.