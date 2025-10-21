Diego Lopes can’t stop laughing at Max Holloway’s savage response to Jean Silva’s callout

Diego Lopes couldn't help but laugh when he saw Max Holloway's response to Jean Silva's callout for a potential fight at the UFC White House card.Silva, who recently suffered a second-round TKO loss to Lopes at Noche UFC, expressed his desire to face Holloway for the BMF Title and noted it as a dream fight for him. However, 'The Blessed' dismissed the callout, pointing out Silva's recent defeat to Lopes.&quot;Is he smoking drugs? Holy f**k. Did he not see what Diego Lopes just did to him? This guy has got to be trolling us, bro. He needs to be f**king concussed. That motherf***er is still concussed, bro. Whatever he is saying, we're not going to take it seriously, dude is still concussed, bro.&quot;When Lopes came across @Home_of_Fight's post on X, highlighting Holloway's response, he shared his reaction using three emojis.&quot;🤣🤣🤣&quot;Check out Diego Lopes' post below:Instead of fighting Silva, Holloway appears to be more focused on defending the BMF title against Charles Oliveira. After Oliveira's recent victory at UFC Rio, both fighters verbally agreed to face each other next. However, an official announcement has yet to be made.Diego Lopes reveals Max Holloway as his dream UFC matchupMax Holloway is a UFC featherweight veteran and is considered one of the standout legends in the division. Although he has recently moved up to the lightweight division, Holloway remains a dream matchup for many rising featherweight contenders, including Diego Lopes.In a recent Q&amp;A session ahead of UFC Vancouver, Lopes was asked about his dream matchup in the promotion. In response, the Brazilian said:&quot;Oh, I've told this many times. I think Max Holloway [would be a dream matchup for me]. I think one day, when [I] fight with him like [that will be] good for me.&quot; [3:56 seconds into the video]Holloway currently reigns as the BMF champion and is fresh off a title defense win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.