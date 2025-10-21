  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Diego Lopes can’t stop laughing at Max Holloway’s savage response to Jean Silva’s callout

Diego Lopes can’t stop laughing at Max Holloway’s savage response to Jean Silva’s callout

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 21, 2025 02:21 GMT
Diego Lopes (left) reacts to Max Holloway (right) dismissing Jean Silva callout. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Diego Lopes (left) reacts to Max Holloway (right) dismissing Jean Silva callout. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Diego Lopes couldn't help but laugh when he saw Max Holloway's response to Jean Silva's callout for a potential fight at the UFC White House card.

Ad

Silva, who recently suffered a second-round TKO loss to Lopes at Noche UFC, expressed his desire to face Holloway for the BMF Title and noted it as a dream fight for him. However, 'The Blessed' dismissed the callout, pointing out Silva's recent defeat to Lopes.

"Is he smoking drugs? Holy f**k. Did he not see what Diego Lopes just did to him? This guy has got to be trolling us, bro. He needs to be f**king concussed. That motherf***er is still concussed, bro. Whatever he is saying, we're not going to take it seriously, dude is still concussed, bro."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When Lopes came across @Home_of_Fight's post on X, highlighting Holloway's response, he shared his reaction using three emojis.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"🤣🤣🤣"

Check out Diego Lopes' post below:

Ad

Instead of fighting Silva, Holloway appears to be more focused on defending the BMF title against Charles Oliveira. After Oliveira's recent victory at UFC Rio, both fighters verbally agreed to face each other next. However, an official announcement has yet to be made.

Diego Lopes reveals Max Holloway as his dream UFC matchup

Max Holloway is a UFC featherweight veteran and is considered one of the standout legends in the division. Although he has recently moved up to the lightweight division, Holloway remains a dream matchup for many rising featherweight contenders, including Diego Lopes.

Ad

In a recent Q&A session ahead of UFC Vancouver, Lopes was asked about his dream matchup in the promotion. In response, the Brazilian said:

"Oh, I've told this many times. I think Max Holloway [would be a dream matchup for me]. I think one day, when [I] fight with him like [that will be] good for me." [3:56 seconds into the video]

Holloway currently reigns as the BMF champion and is fresh off a title defense win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications