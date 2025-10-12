Charles Oliveira reacts to Max Holloway's terms for potential BMF clash: "It can be in his house"

Earlier today, Charles Oliveira called out Max Holloway, and the latter responded, citing his own terms. Now the former UFC lightweight kingpin has agreed to Holloway's conditions for a potential BMF clash in 2026.

Ad

After being knocked out by Ilia Topuria earlier this year, Oliveira made a swift return in front of his home crowd at UFC Rio and secured a Round 2 submission victory over short-notice opponent Mateusz Gamrot.

After returning to winning ways, the Brazilian called out UFC BMF kingpin Holloway for a rematch. When the two last met inside the octagon in 2015, 'Blessed' finished Oliveira in just 99 seconds.

Earlier today on his Kick stream, Holloway accepted Oliveira's call-out but had certain terms. He said that he wants to fight in March 2026 instead of waiting for the UFC White House card and would prefer to fight in Las Vegas. The 33-year-old also revealed that he will be back in training soon, and his hand has nearly healed:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Fight in Las Vegas or something. We're fighting on my terms, brother."

After hearing out Holloway's terms, 'do Bronx,' said at the UFC Rio post-fight presser:

"It can be in his house. If it's not in Brazil, it can be anywhere in the world… [March] is perfect. It's a perfect fight."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (15:55):

Ad

Holloway last defended his BMF strap in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. After beating Poirier, 'Blessed' had made it clear that he won't fight again in 2025 due to a hand injury.

Holloway had previously called out Ilia Topuria for a rematch for the UFC lightweight title. About the same, UFC CEO Dana White had said that "anything is possible" for Holloway.

However, rumours suggest that Justin Gaethje will be Topuria's next opponent at UFC 324 in January 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More