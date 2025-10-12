UFC Rio bonuses and aftermath: Charles Oliveira and three others win $50K, Jose Aldo retires, referee faces fan backlash, and more

The UFC had headed to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 11. The fight night featured 12 bouts across 8 weight classes. Of the 12 bouts, there were a total of 9 finishes: four T(KO)s and five submission victories.
Three bouts went to the judges' scorecard (two unanimous decisions and one split decision).
In the main event, Oliveira returned to winning ways against Mateusz Gamrot. The high-level grappling match was won by the Brazilian in the second round when he forced the tap from Gamrot by applying a rare naked choke.
UFC Rio bonuses
At UFC Rio, four fighters took home an extra $50k as performance bonuses. Firstly, Charles Oliveira earned a plus $50k for his second-round submission win over 'Gamer.' Other than Oliveira, Julia Polastri grabbed an extra $50k for her Round 3 TKO victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz.
Bia Mesquita pocketed an extra $50k for her Round 2 submission victory over Irina Alekseeva, and lastly, Vitor Petrino pocketed an extra $50k for his Round 3 knockout victory over Thomas Petersen.
Jose Aldo retires
UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who retired earlier this year at UFC 315 got a chance to lay his gloves down in front of his home crowd a final time earlier tonight at UFC Rio. There have been speculations about him fighting under the BKFC banner in the future.
Referee faces fan backlash at UFC Rio
Before the co-main clash at UFC Rio, there was a welterweight clash between Joel Alvarez and Vicente Luque. The bout became controversial when Alvarez knocked down Luque with a left hook in Round 1.
Luque complained about an eye poke, but replays showed the blow was legal. Instead of awarding Alvarez a TKO victory, referee Osiris Maia called in the doctor and later restarted the fight, for which Maia received backlash.
Also, referee Marc Goddard was called out by several fans after Kaan Ofli secured a controversial Round 1 submission over Ricardo Ramos in the main card opener at UFC Rio. Fans accused Goddard of not stepping up despite Ofli grabbing the fence several times.
UFC Rio aftermath
After getting his hand raised at UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira now has 21 finishes in the UFC and 17 submission wins, which puts him in the No. 1 spot for most finishes and submissions in the promotion.
Also, with a total of 24 UFC wins in his resume, Oliveira now ranks at No. 2 and is tied with Neil Magny for most wins.
Seven of the Brazilian fighters on tonight's card emerged victorious, and two of the DWCS veterans also secured victories at UFC Rio.
