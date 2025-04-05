Diego Lopes responds to fan pleading with him not to KO Alexander Volkanovski

Diego Lopes will clash with Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant featherweight title in the main event of UFC 314 on April 12. The Brazilian-born Mexican made his debut at UFC 288 in 2023 on short-notice, losing a close decision to Movsar Evloev.

But Lopes bounced back with five straight wins, including three wins coming via finish. The 30-year-old has displayed immense punching power in his UFC career, so much so that a fan recently pleaded with Lopes on his Instagram not to knock Volkanovski out.

He wrote this:

"Diego I love you bro but I'm gonna ask you for a favor, can you ATLEAST no KO Volk? Please and thank you Diego, ok bye bro."

See the fan's message below:

Screenshot of the fan's message to Lopes

'The Great' has grown into one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. Having suffered knockout defeats to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria in his last two fights, a third straight knockout loss for Volkanovski would be heartbreaking for many fans.

Lopes was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri, who asked the featherweight contender if he had a response to the fan. He said this:

"That's gonna be a little hard because it's part of my job. I get into the octagon, it's just about, 'I'm going to knock out. I am going to finish.' It might be a decision... My job is to get there and get the job done." [Translater by Fabiano Bruskei]

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below (2:00):

Alexander Volkanovski plans on using Diego Lopes' aggression against him

Diego Lopes fights with a furiousness that is hard to replicate. The 30-year-old burst onto UFC fans' radars at UFC 288, and the energetic and aggressive fighting style that Lopes employs endeared him to fans immediately.

But Alexander Volkanovski has plans on using his upcoming opponent's strengths against him. The former featherweight champion is one of the most well-rounded fighters in MMA today. He plans on using his complete skillset, as well as a solid strategy, in order to secure a stoppage victory against Lopes.

Volkanovski was recently interviewed by Kevin Iole ahead of his UFC 314 clash, where he said this:

"I really do see myself being able to finish this guy, because he's so aggressive, so dangerous. Where I'm at, I feel like I'm going to capitalize on that. If I don't, alright. I can go out there and just dominate and just show everyone that I'm still that guy."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments about Diego Lopes below (15:15):

