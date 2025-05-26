Diego Paez amped to trade shots with KO machine Johan Ghazali in four-ounce gloves: “Can’t wait”

Diego Paez can't wait to compete in four-ounce gloves again. Fortunately, he won't have to wait too long. After coming up on the wrong side of a closely contested split decision against Sean Climaco in his promotional debut, Paez returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a flyweight Muay Thai clash with teen phenom Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Speaking with Combat Sports Today ahead of his second promotional appearance, Paez shared his thoughts on competing in four-ounce gloves for the very first time. He said:

"That was my first time fighting in four-ounce gloves. It was nice, man. It was just what I expected. It makes me a lot more sharper, wide-eyed, and hyper-focused. Definitely. There was like maybe one shot that I felt in the middle of kicking that I was like, 'Oh, okay.' You know, I felt that. You know, I feel the dangers of these gloves."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Paez added:

"I got to be extra careful and defensively sharp. But it was good. I loved it. I loved it. It was thrilling. Can’t wait to compete in four-ounce gloves again."

Check out Diego Paez's interview below:

Ad

Diego Paez ready to show the world what he can do at ONE Fight Night 32

Unhappy with his showing against Sean Climaco in February, Diego Paez is determined to show the world what he's truly capable of on Friday, June 6.

Paez added:

"I'm not proud of that performance, and it lit a fire under my a** and I'm very excited to go out there and show you guys what I'm talking about."

Ad

Of course, Paez will face another tough test when he steps inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. Like Paez, Johan Ghazali enters the bout looking to climb back into the win column after coming up short in his most recent outing against unbeaten Colombian star Johan Estupinan.

Before the loss, 'Jojo' had earned highlight-reel knockouts in five of his six victories under the ONE Championship banner.

Ad

Who gets a much-needed win at ONE Fight Night 32 and inches themselves closer to a future ONE world title opportunity?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.