Diego Paez not looking past Johan Ghazali test at ONE Fight Night 32: "I just want to focus on the goal at hand"

Colombian-American standout Diego Paez is maintaining unwavering focus on his immediate challenge, Johan Ghazali, whom he faces at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Ad

The Classic Fight Team affiliate meets the 18-year-old knockout specialist in a flyweight Muay Thai joust inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Trending

Knowing that there's a tough test awaiting him inside the legendary fight venue in "The Land of Smiles," Paez is not too keen to think about what awaits him beyond ONE Fight Night 32.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"To me, I don't like to put too much pressure on what's to come after. I just want to focus on the goal at hand to get the victory. And from there, we can move forward," Diego Paez told ONE Championship in a one-on-one exchange.

Ad

However, the Southern California native made it a point to remind fans that he'd never back down from a fight, continuing:

"Whoever they [ONE Championship] offer, I always say 'yeah.'"

The 31-year-old athlete arrives inside the Mecca of Muay Thai looking for his maiden win under the ONE spotlight.

Just four months back, Paez ended up on the wrong side of a win following a closely contested war against Filipino-American fighter Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 28.

Ad

Paez is out for redemption and clearly remains focused on acing this test before any talk about the future. Find out if he can emerge victorious in his battle against Johan by tuning in to the June 6 spectacle.

Ad

Diego Paez spots flaws in Johan Ghazali's arsenal

Diego Paez knows he'd be up against a foe with a reputation as one of the most devastating finishers across Muay Thai.

But he also believes he possesses the knowledge to make life difficult for Ghazali, when he attempts to throw and connect inside the pocket.

"Based off his losses that I've seen, he seems to have trouble with people that move forward and don't stay right in front of him."

North American fight fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 32 card for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.