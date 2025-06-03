  • home icon
  Diego Paez spots pattern in Johan Ghazali's defensive mechanics: "He seems to have trouble with people that move"

Diego Paez spots pattern in Johan Ghazali's defensive mechanics: "He seems to have trouble with people that move"

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jun 03, 2025 08:50 GMT
Diego Paez and Johan Ghazali - Photo by ONE Championship
Diego Paez and Johan Ghazali - Photo by ONE Championship

31-year-old Colombian-American Muay Thai veteran Diego Paez believes he has discovered the secret sauce to beating upcoming opponent Johan Ghazali.

The two are set to meet in the ONE Championship ring this weekend, and after watching extensive tape of the 18-year-old in action, Paez believes he knows how to beat the teenage star.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Paez talked about Ghazali's biggest weakness.

The Colombian-American knockout artist told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I like to use all of my tools, and based off his losses that I’ve seen, he seems to have trouble with people that move and don’t stay right in front of him."

Diego Paez will go to battle with Johan Ghazali in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video on June 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Diego Paez says Johan Ghazali's power is not a concern: "I like to get hit to wake up"

Diego Paez is looking to put one in the win column when he returns to the ONE Championship ring against 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video this weekend.

The 31-year-old Colombian-American star is excited to go toe-to-toe with his young foe. He told ONE:

"Sometimes, unfortunately, I like to get hit to wake up, but I’m not worried about having that issue this time around, considering the opponent. So I’m excited. It’s going to be a show for sure."

