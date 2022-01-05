Diego Sanchez believes Nate Diaz may not want to fight Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz, according to Diego Sanchez, isn't too keen on fighting Dustin Poirier next. The former UFC fighter recently claimed that Diaz doesn't want to face Poirier inside the octagon.

Sanchez tweeted:

"I don’t think Nate wants to face DP."

Diaz has just one more fight left on his current contract with the UFC and speculation surrounding his final opponent inside the octagon continues to grow. It was rumored that the Stockton native would face 'The Diamond' next.

Poirier recently addressed the rumors, revealing he was in talks with the UFC over a short notice fight against Diaz. He said that despite not being too keen on a short notice bout, he gave a green signal to the promotion and it was on Diaz to accept the fight.

In an appearance on The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, Poirier said:

"It’s a very short notice thing. Something I would hate to do is stack things against myself and take a fight on short notice, but, we’ll see what happens, man. I don’t want to give too much ‘cause I don’t know what I can say. No contract has been signed yet, but if this goes go through, I’m gonna take it. I said yes, now we’re waiting on him."

Watch Dustin Poirier discuss a potential bout with Nate Diaz below:

Nate Diaz claims UFC isn't interested in matchup against Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz has reacted to Dustin Poirier's recent comments about their rumored matchup and claimed that the UFC brass aren't too keen on booking the fight. Diaz claimed he enquired about a potential bout with 'The Diamond', but the promotion wasn't interested in the matchup.

Diaz tweeted:

"I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this. Ps Olivera you suck too."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 🏼

It remains to be seen who the Stockton native fights next.

Edited by C. Naik