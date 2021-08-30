"If I had a lil' brother I would be there" - Diego Sanchez calls out Tyson Fury for not cornering Tommy Fury against Anthony Taylor

Diego Sanchez called Tyson Fury out for his absence from Tommy Fury's corner during his fight against Anthony Taylor. Support from one's family ahead of an event plays a vital role in changing the tide in your favor. Tyson Fury, however, was unavailable to rally in his brother's favor.

In a recent post on social media, Diego Sanchez commented about 'The Gypsy King's absence from the venue. Drawing a comparison with himself, Sanchez admitted that he would have pulled up to support his family no matter what.

"Where was @Tyson_Fury I know he’s in training but brother support always is motivating if I had a lil brother I would be there," wrote Diego Sanchez on Twitter.

How did Tommy Fury fare against Anthony Taylor?

Building on his undefeated record, Tommy Fury put one over Anthony Taylor while fighting on the same card as Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Outpointing the MMA fighter, Tommy Fury walked away with a unanimous decision win. However, 'TNT' didn't make the most of his American debut, leaving many still in doubt regarding his abilities.

While Tommy Fury successfully outboxed his relatively inexperienced opponent, he was unable to knock him down. 'TNT' unsurprisingly approached the fight as the aggressor and struck Taylor with a significant number of combinations. On the other hand, Taylor heavily relied on the clinch in a bid to escape hairy situations.

The fight prompted a response from Diego Sanchez himself. After watching Tommy Fury do his thing, Sanchez opined that he could take him on in a fight. Angling for a clash with Tommy Fury in the future, Diego Sanchez took to Twitter in a bid to reveal his intentions.

"I would love to box @tommytntfury he’s Big, Shiny & Very Slow @trillerfight," wrote Diego Sanchez on Twitter.

Tommy Fury, on the other hand, has different plans. Looking to butt heads with Jake Paul next, 'TNT' issued a call out to the YouTuber-turned-boxer following his triumph against Anthony Taylor.

Should Jake Paul emerge victorious against Tyron Woodley, would a fight against Tommy Fury make sense? Sound off in the comments.

