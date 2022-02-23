“I’m expecting the best Kevin Lee” - Diego Sanchez on his upcoming fight with ‘The Motown Phenom’ at Eagle FC 46

Former UFC contender Diego Sanchez is all set to make his Eagle FC debut against Kevin Lee at Eagle FC 46.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sanchez described his upcoming opponent Kevin Lee as a "great fighter." 'The Nightmare' also revealed that he is currently working on his tactics and training hard like an "old Randy Couture."

Sharing his thoughts on his upcoming bout at Eagle FC 46, Sanchez said:

"I'm just getting ready for this young talented fighter in Kevin Lee man. You know he's one of those great fighters that kind of fell short in the UFC and I'm expecting the best Kevin Lee coming out of Sanford MMA. They got a great team and great group of guys out there. Just working hard man. You know like an old Randy Couture man... I'm putting that Randy Couture hard work, team quest type of work ethic and coming in that old guy wanting to make some magic against Kevin Lee."

Watch Diego Sanchez's full interview with MMA Junkie below:

Diego Sanchez talks about his career goals after Eagle FC

In the same interview with MMA Junkie, Diego Sanchez also mentioned being open for a move to BKFC once he is done with the current contract with Eagle FC.

'The Nightmare' stated that he intends to win all three of his Eagle FC fights and capture the super lightweight title. When his contract expires, Sanchez is willing to try his hand at bare-knuckle boxing if the conditions are right.

The TUF champion stated:

"I don't think I'll do another 48 years or 8 years. I'm excited to finish out my career in Eagle FC. I got a three-fight contract so that's what I have on my goal, you know, on my vision board. It's three victories in Eagle FC; get the Eagle FC 165-lb... super lightweight belt, and go from there. Either end my career in Eagle FC, or I've given consideration to going into the BKFC world and taking off the gloves and doing that, given if it's the right opponent and right payday."

Sanchez has fought 32 times in the UFC octagon since being crowned as The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 winner. He was considered an instrumental fighter in making the UFC a financial success in the 2000s. However, Diego Sanchez's UFC career came to an abrupt end after he and his then-coach Joshua Fabia had a fall-out with the promotion.

Edited by Genci Papraniku