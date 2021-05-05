"I'm fearful for my mother****ing life"- Diego Sanchez is worried that the UFC is going to 'come after' him

Following a controversial UFC release, Diego Sanchez recently revealed that he his fearful for his life after taking on the UFC. In an emotional interview with Sirius XM's Fight Nation, Sanchez accused the promotion of conspiring against him and his longtime coach, Joshua Fabia.

Scared of meeting an unexpected end, Diego Sanchez said:

“I’m going to tell you guys frankly right now, I’m fearful for my motherf*cking life. I’m fearful that this company, this billion-dollar company monopoly, worldwide, is going to come after me. Something might happen to me in two years. Maybe in a couple years. Maybe I wreck my truck. Maybe I, ‘Oh, Diego overdosed, some suicide sh*t.’ I don’t know. But I would not put anything past the level of evil that is within this corporation.”

Diego Sanchez was released from the UFC after he refused, via his attorney, to certify that he wasn’t suffering any short or long-term medical issues, particularly regarding his neurological health.

The 39-year old veteran made his UFC debut in 2005 as the winner of the first TUF season. Having spent 16 years with the promotion, Sanchez claimed to know more about the UFC than he had exposed. Sanchez further added:

“If I was to expose some of the stuff that I know about, because I’ve been in this motherf*cker longer than than anybody else, and been the only one that survived the b*tch, that went through the dark tunnel and came out the other side.”

Diego Sanchez wants 45 minutes from Dana White

Diego Sanchez’s Instagram story from 25 minutes ago makes it sound like he is no longer under contract with the UFC.



Yesterday, Sanchez withdrew from his May 8 bout vs. Donald Cerrone for undisclosed reasons. pic.twitter.com/4Gt50qPdUg — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) April 29, 2021

Diego Sanchez alleged that Dana White has not granted him a single meeting in two years despite him being the first Ultimate Fighter. Sanchez also revealed that he and his coach Joshua Fabia have been recording every interaction with the UFC for the past two years in an effort to build “insurance” in case their reputations get slandered.

Still open to a meeting with the UFC president, Diego Sanchez said:

“I’m still open to meet with you Dana. Be a f*cking man. Be a real f*cking boss, when I’ve bled, I’ve sweat, I’ve f*cking cried for this f*cking company. I’ve sacrificed more than you will ever know, and you can’t have 45 minutes?”