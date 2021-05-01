Watch: When Joshua Fabia chased UFC fighters with a knife during training

Joshua Fabia's unconventional training methodology has drawn severe criticism from the MMA community. A video has been doing the rounds on social media where the self-proclaimed 'healer' can be seen chasing UFC fighters with a knife.

Apparently, Joshua Fabia was trying to simulate a scenario where the fighters had to avoid getting touched by the sharp end of a knife. Fabia then instructed the fighters to try touching each other whilst visualizing that their opponent was carrying a knife as well.

Never forget Joshua Fabia chased around people with a knife in a locked because... "training"

pic.twitter.com/fulySybmjA — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) April 30, 2021

Joshua Fabia is prominently known for being a mentor to former UFC welterweight Diego Sanchez. The New Mexico native is the founder of the 'School of Self Awareness,' an organization that claims to serve its clientele with unconventional breathing and healing techniques.

According to the SoS website, Joshua Fabia possesses 'extensive specialized experience in defense, protection, human rights, and physical therapy'. Fabia is said to be a former 'Systema' instructor who claims to have healed Olympic-level athletes, special operations, military and law enforcement officials.

Fabia's quirky training regimen has forced pundits to question Diego Sanchez's decision to leave Jackson Wink MMA. Many in the MMA community have been condemning Fabia for duping Sanchez during the twilight of the latter's fighting career.

Dana White blasts Joshua Fabia for taking 'control' over Diego Sanchez

Diego Sanchez was originally slated to fight Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26 on May 8. However, the fight appears to be off the cards as Diego Sanchez has reportedly been released from promotion altogether.

UFC president Dana White has accused Joshua Fabia of being the sole reason behind Sanchez's downfall. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, the UFC supremo blamed coaches like Fabia for leeching onto other fighters for self-centred reasons. White also addressed the infamous video of Fabia chasing other fighters with a knife.

“Somehow, this creep got into Diego’s life and has been controlling him. You saw the video of him chasing guys in the octagon with a knife. How f*cking nuts is that? He goes to the commission and tells them that he’s taught Diego this death touch. It goes on and on with this guy."

Dana White also discussed the incident where Joshua Fabia tried to hijack the fighter-broadcaster meeting leading up to UFC 253.

"He goes into the (fighter-broadcaster) production meeting and tells the commentators what they should be saying? The guy is batsh*t nuts. He worked his way into Diego’s life and has gotten control over him. I just want the best for Diego,” said Dana White. (Transcription credits: MMA Junkie)

Diego Sanchez is no longer a UFC fighter. He first revealed he was “free” on IG yesterday afternoon and his release was then confirmed by @KevinI, who spoke to Dana White. Unfortunate way to end a legendary career. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 30, 2021