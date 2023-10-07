Dillon Danis "can't fight" - Top UFC light heavyweight picks Mike Perry vs. Logan Paul as a more "intriguing" fight

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has claimed that Dillon Danis isn't a fighter and admitted that he's more interested in seeing Mike Perry face Logan Paul instead.

Danis and Paul are set to meet inside the squared circle on October 14 at the upcoming MF & DAZN X Series: The Prime Card event at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout will serve as the co-main event to KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

While much of the fight build-up has centered around Danis' trolling of Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal, 'El Jefe's' fighting pedigree has also been a point of focus.

Danis hasn't fought in MMA for over four years and has also gone under two major knee surgeries during that time. The 30-year-old's bout against Paul will also see him making his boxing debut.

Weighing in on the upcoming clash was Anthony Smith, who discussed Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis with Michael Bisping on their Believe You Me podcast.

'Lionheart' pulled no punches in his criticism of Danis, stating that he doesn't believe 'El Jefe' is a fighter at all. Smith also said he'd rather see former UFC welterweight Mike Perry face Paul, as 'Platinum' is currently making serious strides in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC):

"I would actually care more about Mike Perry and Logan Paul. Dillon can't fight. He's a phenomenal jiu-jitsu guy... He's not a fighter, he's even less of a boxer too. It's the weirdest thing to me... He can't fight. But Mike Perry can and that's intriguing to me."

Catch Smith's comments here (2:10):

Dillon Danis breaks character and opens up about depression and alcoholism

Dillon Danis has shown a rare side of humility after revealing his struggles with mental health and alcoholism.

'El Jefe' is a polarizing figure in the MMA space, with his online persona as a troll rubbing fans the wrong way. On a recent episode of the FLAGRANT podcast, however, Danis opted to drop the bravado, showing off his vulnerable side.

Danis discussed a dark period in his life when he lost his father and a close friend, which led to the decline of his mental health and an addiction to alcohol. He said:

"I was like so much going on at one time that it was just so easy to basically [drown myself in alcohol] every single day, from morning till night... It got to a point where I almost died, and then there was a couple of times I just didn't want to be here anymore... And you know I still deal with that stuff daily and it's tough... a lot of regrets."

Catch Dillon Danis' comments here (1:22:40):