"Just didn't want to be here anymore" - Dillon Danis breaks character to open up about hitting rock bottom and alcoholism

It might be hard for fight fans to accommodate the notion of Dillon Danis having a vulnerable side due to 'El Jefe's' persona as a notorious online troll.

However, during a recent episode of the FLAGRANT podcast, the Bellator fighter showed just that, opening up about his struggles with alcoholism during a low point in his life.

Danis explained that he hit rock bottom after the death of his father and a dear friend, which led him down a path of self-destruction and alcoholism, effectively shutting out his loved ones from his life. He said:

"I was like so much going on at one time that it was just so easy to basically [drown myself in alcohol] every single day, from morning till night... It got to a point where I almost died, and then there was a couple of times I just didn't want to be here anymore... And you know I still deal with that stuff daily and it's tough... a lot of regrets."

Catch Dillon Danis' comments below (1:22:46):

Dillon Danis is scheduled to box social media sensation Logan Paul on Saturday, October 14, at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, as the co-headliner of Misfits Boxing - The PRIME Card.

"Adamantium bullet to the dome": Logan Paul hints at severe legal consequences for Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis' incessant trolling against Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, has landed him in legal trouble. Earlier in September, the Danish model succeeded in getting a restraining order against 'El Jefe' after she filed a lawsuit against him for constant harassment.

Now, Logan Paul has hinted that dire legal consequences are in line for Danis for his wrongdoings. During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTube star proclaimed:

"It's heavy dude. I'll be honest: it's a f*****g 50-caliber adamantium bullet to the dome. He's f****d, and ironically we are about to catch a predator on October 14, bro. He has some predatorial s**t, which is what he is in trouble for."

Catch Logan Paul's comments below (7:28):

During a recent live stream with Andrew Tate and Adin Ross, Dillon Danis stated that he'd have to pay upward of $400,000 in lawyer fees even if he wins the case.

However, according to Paul, the MMA fighter will have to shell out much more since he and his fiancee are seeking reparations for damages caused by the 30-year-old's actions.