The Prime Card update: Exciting tag-team fight set to feature on KSI vs. Tommy Fury undercard on October 14

Misfits Boxing has added a tag-team boxing match to “The Prime Card” on October 14.

Misfits, a boxing promotion leading the way in influencer combat sports, is preparing for its biggest event to date, which has been labeled The Prime Card. In the main event, Tommy Fury looks to continue taking over the influencer boxing scene by taking on KSI.

Meanwhile, the co-main event has arguably been discussed more than KSI vs. Fury. The second to last fight of the night will feature Dillon Danis making his combat sports return against Logan Paul in a six-round exhibition boxing match.

Before the most discussed matchups take place, a handful of influencers hope to capitalize on the massive platform by showcasing impressive performances during the preliminary card. Earlier today, Michael Benson announced a tag-team boxing match has been confirmed for October 14.

“Announced: NichLmao & Alex Wassabi will face Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave in a tag team boxing match on the undercard of KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, Oct 14th in Manchester.”

Tag-team boxing utilizes a similar format to tag-team professional wrestling. One influencer stands outside the ring while the other fights until tagging their opponent in.

As for the October 14 match, it’ll be intriguing to watch as the four participants have been standouts in the influencer boxing scene. The fighter riding the most momentum is NichLmao, who is coming off a statement win in a survivor tag match in July of this year.

Who else is fighting on The Prime Card?

Besides the three fights previously mentioned, there are four other matchups confirmed for The Prime Card. Firstly, Nurideen Shabaaz returns to action with a 4-0 record under the Misfits banner. He now looks to secure a second win against Walid Sharks for the MF lightweight title.

Walid and Shabaaz fought in November 2022, with the latter emerging victorious with a third-round knockout.

Meanwhile, two other title fights are scheduled for the October 14 event in Manchester, England - King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor for the light heavyweight strap and Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts for the heavyweight throne.

The only other matchup officially announced is Whindersson Nunes vs. Nathan Bartling, a.k.a My Mate Nate. It should be noted that more bouts are expected to be announced before the fight card is finalized.