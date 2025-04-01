Dillon Danis claiming he has "already beat" Khabib Nurmagomedov draws mixed fan reactions: "You got tapped by a bouncer"

Dillon Danis sparked controversy again by claiming he has already defeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, drawing immediate backlash from fight fans.

Ad

The statement came after the Global Fight League announced its inaugural events in Los Angeles on May 24-25, featuring Danis in a high-profile matchup against former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Seizing the moment, Danis took to social media, posting:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Already beat Khabib. Now Tony Ferguson is next. Sucks when the bad guy takes out all your favorite fighters 😢"

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans immediately brought up Danis' 2021 arrest in discussions, when he was subdued by a security guard outside a bar.

“Bro… You got tapped by a bouncer. Khabib would’ve literally murdered you”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others mocked his disqualification loss to YouTuber Logan Paul, with one comment reading:

"It doesn't matter how much you troll. You will forever be remembered as the b*tch that got choked out by a non fighter and got your s*it kicked in by a YouTuber. You're a joke forever."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Ad

Fans react to Dillon Danis' recent post. [Screenshot via. X]

Mike Perry ready to replace KSI for potential Dillon Danis fight

Mike Perry has revealed he is prepared to step in for KSI and face Dillon Danis in an MMA bout under the Misfits banner. Originally, Danis was set to box KSI at Misfits 21 on Mar. 29, but the event was postponed after KSI fell ill.

Ad

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Perry stated that he has accepted the fight and is training intensively. While no official date has been set, he indicated the bout could take place in April:

''It looks like I might be getting this last-minute call that I said yes to. Then it’s just in the gym preparing, and nothing is going to take me out of that zone. I’ll be in the gym twice a day, focused on what I need to do… Well, why not? Just for you, Ariel, KSI is out. Dillon Danis wants to fight in MMA, and I’m saying yes. But we’ve got to see what Mams [Taylor] is coming up with over there in Misfits. He was going to fight KSI in what, boxing? Yeah, it looks like the date changed a little bit, but it’s not too far away.”

Ad

Perry further added:

''I said yes to fighting Dillon Danis in MMA. But, they need to come correct, it’s a last-minute call… It would be in April. I’m going to get in so much trouble...Shoutout Mams bro, Dillon wants it...I'll just stop them takedowns. He's gonna have to pull guard and I got some ground and pound, too. Let's do it."

Ad

Check out Mike Perry's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.