Dillon Danis claims Conor McGregor needs just two rounds to KO Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Dillon Danis believes Conor McGregor will beat Dustin Poirier inside two rounds in the headliner of UFC 257.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are scheduled to face each other in a crucial lightweight encounter on January 23, for the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021. McGregor and Poirier fought each other in 2014, where the former emerged the winner via first-round TKO.

Now, six years later, with both men on the brink of glory in the 155lbs division, McGregor and Poirier will run it back. McGregor's jiu-jitsu trainer Dillon Danis claims that it will be another easy pay-day for Conor McGregor. Danis expects 'The Notorious One' to put Poirier to sleep quickly.

Speaking on the Nelk Boys’ Twitch stream, Danis said that McGregor is different from Poirier. Danis claimed no one in the UFC lightweight division can matchup with McGregor at the moment.

“It doesn’t last two rounds. Conor, in the mindset he is in right now, and the way he is, it’s not going to last two rounds. Conor McGregor is a different level, you don’t understand. That is a different breed of human. A lot of people criticize him but that is a different breed of human, he is going to f**k him up, dude. There is no one in the division who can f**k with him.”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier to fight for the UFC lightweight title?

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently claimed that the promotion might put the title on the winner of the Poirier-McGregor rematch.

Khabib's comments indicate that he is unlikely to return to the Octagon to defend his belt and happy to let the division move on. In that case, even if the winner of the UFC 257 headliner isn't crowned champion, they will definitely fight for the title next.

Conor McGregor is returning to the UFC after a year's absence. The last time he stepped inside the cage was against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, where the Irishman picked up a 40-second knockout win. A win against Poirier will put McGregor in pole position to reclaim his lost throne.

After 469 days out of the Octagon, Conor McGregor only needed 40 seconds at UFC 246.



Sensational.#Bestof2020pic.twitter.com/fGtBIKUSVK — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 26, 2020

Dustin Poirier overcame rising contender and violent knockout artist Dan Hooker in a Fight of the Year contender back in June earlier this year. The hard-earned victory marked Poirier's return to the Octagon after failing to capture the lightweight title at UFC 242.