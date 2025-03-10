Dillon Danis claims Hunter Campbell had reservations about him fighting in the UFC, says he was willing to go through 'The Ultimate Fighter'

Dillon Danis recently claimed that Hunter Campbell had reservations about him fighting in the UFC despite his interest in competing for the MMA leader. He even added that he was willing to prove himself by competing on 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

After his bitter personal rivalry with Logan Paul ended with their boxing bout, Danis was granted his release from Bellator and he made it known that he wanted to compete in the UFC. There was skepticism, especially considering what transpired with Paul prior to their bout and his involvement in the post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 years prior.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Danis claimed that the UFC was interested in signing him, but Hunter Campbell was a hurdle in making it a reality. He mentioned that Campbell didn't want to risk having 'El Jefe' cause trouble only to pull out of a scheduled fight and even had that same stance regarding his potential involvement on 'TUF':

"It came down to where [Campbell] was like, 'We want you to fight to prove that you're an MMA fighter'... And I said, 'Put me on 'The Ultimate Fighter'... Hunter was just like, 'He's gonna go in the house, make the most trouble and then not fight'. It's the same thing that everybody says. It's so fu**ing annoying."

Check out Dillon Danis' comments below:

Dillon Danis says 'The Ultimate Fighter' would have been a great opportunity

Dillon Danis also said hat he believes that his participation on 'The Ultimate Fighter' would have been great for both himself and the promotion.

During the aforementioned appearance, Danis mentioned that all involved would have benefited because he would generate interest for the other competitors and achieved great TV ratings on ESPN:

"All of the fighters are gonna hate me... I was like, whoever [the coaches are], it's gonna be great banter, it's gonna be great TV, everybody's gonna watch it... And it didn't happen, so I guess you don't get what you want."

Check out the full episode featuring Dillon Danis' appearance below:

