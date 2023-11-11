Dillon Danis compares Sean Strickland to late NFL player and convict in the wake of Valentina Shevchenko feud

Dillon Danis has recently dragged the late NFL player and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez into the ongoing social media dispute between Sean Strickland and Valentina Shevchenko.

A fiery exchange erupted on X between Strickland and Valentina Shevchenko. The outspoken UFC middleweight champion, notorious for controversial remarks, recently weighed in on Paige VanZant's claim of earning more on OnlyF*ns in 24 hours than in her entire fighting career. Strickland, with his provocative statement, suggested VanZant's UFC contract was influenced by her physical appearance.

He further conveyed that women's MMA lacks engagement, implying that the significant income on OnlyF*ns results from the audience's inclination to see VanZant in settings other than the fighting arena.

However, the former UFC women's flyweight champion didn't appreciate Strickland's remarks and counterattacked. 'Bullet' alleged that Strickland appears to be taking offense, possibly due to dissatisfaction with his own pay compared to female fighters.

Strickland recently directed criticism at Valentina Shevchenko, mocking her for losing to Alexa Grasso and drawing a parallel between female MMA fights and children's fighting. 'Tarzan' then made a significant assertion, suggesting that her career might be influenced by factors beyond her fighting skills.

Check out the entire exchange below:

Dillon Danis recently took to X and drew a comparison between Strickland and the late New England Patriots tight end, who was convicted for the death of fellow NFL athlete Odin Lloyd in 2013:

"Sean Strickland is the next Aaron Hernandez."

Check out Danis' comments below:

Dillon Danis drops retirement hint, awaits UFC signing

Dillon Danis is considering a potential early exit from combat sports if the UFC doesn't extend an offer in the near future.

With just two professional MMA bouts under his belt, Danis is actively pursuing a contract with the leading MMA promotion and has openly expressed his ambition to make his promotional debut against Paddy Pimblett. Following his recent controversial boxing bout against Logan Paul, 'El Jefe' has appealed to UFC CEO Dana White to consider bringing him into the organization.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour Live with Ariel Helwani, Dillon Danis explicitly called for a UFC matchup. The former Bellator fighter articulated his plans to step away from the sport if this opportunity doesn't materialize:

"I don’t care. I’m going to tell Dana White that, I don’t care who it is, just give me anybody. I think they have to [sigh me]. If they don’t do it, then I’m going to retire, and I can just chill."

He also discussed his financial stability, emphasizing that he is financially secure and not in need of money, attributing much of this security to his earnings from his boxing debut:

"Yeah, retire. I don’t need the money, I’m good. I’m chilling. I made enough money off the Logan fight! We made a lot of money, trust me."

Check out Danis' comments below:

