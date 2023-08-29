Dillon Danis distastefully drags Nina Agdal through mud as he unleashes another verbal attack on Logan Paul's life choices

Dillon Danis has distastefully dragged Nina Agdal through the mud while taking another jibe at Logan Paul. Danis, a BJJ savant and MMA fighter, is scheduled to make his professional boxing debut against Paul (0-1 professional boxing) in October.

The Danis-Paul fight is expected to be one of the two headlining boxing bouts on the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14th, 2023. The fight card's other headlining bout has Paul's rival-turned-business partner, KSI, facing Tommy Fury.

In the lead-up to the event, Danis has taken several personal jabs against Paul. He's specifically targeted Paul's fiance, Danish model Nina Agdal.

'El Jefe' has put forth a slew of misogynistic statements against Nina Agdal. He's also posted photos and videos, which he claims are from Agdal's previous relationships. The veteran grappler's actions against her have elicited widespread condemnation.

Furthermore, Danis has now posted a tweet wherein he's lambasted Paul for the latter's past controversies and defeats. 'El Jefe' referenced the backlash Paul faced after posting a video of a man who'd seemingly passed away by suicide at the Aokigahara forest in Japan.

Paul posted the video on December 31st, 2017. On that note, Danis alluded to how Paul was deplatformed/canceled for most of 2018 owing to the manner in which the YouTuber and his team presented the video.

Danis addressed Paul's alleged scam relating to the CryptoZoo NFT project. He also implied that Floyd Mayweather beat Paul in their non-scored exhibition boxing match in June 2021. Besides, 'El Jefe' highlighted 'The Maverick's' split decision defeat in his professional boxing match against KSI in November 2019.

Moreover, Dillon Danis' tweet also comprised a disrespectful remark against Nina Agdal. His tweet read as follows:

"Logan Career Accolades: 💀 Most canceled man of 2018 🤦🏻‍♂️ Posted video of a suicide in Japan 😳 Cryptozoo Scam 🤢 Most Ran-Thru girl in the world 🤨 Lost to 56-year old Floyd Mayweather 💩 Lost to KSI in a boxing match 🥷🏻 Career ended by Dillon Danis already L Career 👎😂"

Logan Paul lambasts Dillon Danis for insulting Nina Agdal with ‘fake Photoshop’ images

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Logan Paul suggested that Dillon Danis has been utilizing edited images and videos to insult him and his fiancee Nina Agdal. Paul indicated that most of the photos/videos Danis has posted of Agdal, from her purported past relationships, are Photoshopped.

Moreover, Logan Paul labeled Dillon Danis "a dumba**" and pointed out that he (Paul) is very experienced in dealing with insults and challenges in the social media realm. 'The Maverick' called Danis a "fake fighter" and "a fu*king liar." Paul stated:

"I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life. Some moron troll posting some bullsh*t on Twitter will never faze me... ever. We're in a great fu*king place. It's the love of my life. Dillon lies about everything. He photoshops it, he's fake."

Watch Paul's assessment below:

