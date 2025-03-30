Dillon Danis gets slammed by fans for calling UFC Mexico fighter trash: "You can’t even make it past security"

Netizens have reacted to a comment made by Dillon Danis in which 'El Jefe' took a dig at a UFC fighter who competed in the UFC Mexico City card.

On the event's main card, UFC bantamweight fighter Raúl Rosas Jr. locked horns with Vince Morales. 'El Nino Problema' won the bout via unanimous decision. With that, he earned his fifth win in the promotion and also became the youngest combatant to win five fights in the UFC.

ESPN MMA on Instagram shared a glimpse of Rosas Jr.'s post-fight octagon interview and him chanting his famous catchphrase 'Chiwiwis' in front of the audience.

Check out the original post below:

Dillon Danis commented on the post:

"Kid is 🗑️"

Dillon Danis' comment [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Fans slammed Danis for his comment, with one of them writing:

"@dillondanis lil bro you can’t even make it past security take the meat out your mouth 💀💀💀"

Others commented:

"@dillondanis he's in the ufc meanwhile you are fighting YouTubers, make that make sense."

"@dillondanis you won’t fight in the cage but will box a youtuber and he’s trash? Alright mane."

"@dillondanis he didn’t lose to a YouTuber 😂"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Dillon Danis questions KSI's withdrawal from boxing event

KSI and Dillon Danis were set to headline Misfits Boxing 21 on March 29 in Manchester. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer withdrew from the bout due to illness, as per reports.

The event is thus postponed, and a new date and more updates will be coming soon. Meanwhile, Danis, who thinks that his opponent faked sickness to postpone the bout, shared a video of KSI attending Usher’s London concert and wrote on X:

"You can’t make this sh*t up. @KSI faked the sniffles. He’s a scared little bi*ch. I was told he couldn’t get out of bed, and he’s out on the night of the fight? W*F."

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

