Dillon Danis goes ballistic as KSI is spotted at Usher concert after citing illness: "Logan Paul made him pull out"

Dillon Danis was left fuming and took to social media to launch fiery attacks on KSI after the UK star was spotted at an Usher concert on the same night they were supposed to fight. KSI had pulled out of their scheduled bout at MF & DAZN X Series 21 due to illness.

Danis took to X to accuse KSI of faking his sickness. He claimed that KSI’s withdrawal was orchestrated by Logan Paul, suggesting that his former opponent pressured KSI to abandon the fight. Danis mocked the situation, pointing out the absurdity of KSI being bedridden one moment and enjoying a concert the next.

The American took to X and wrote:

"KSI canceled the fight to go to an Usher concert. I’m done!"

"You can’t make this sh*t up @KSI. Faked the sniffles. He’s a scared little bit*h. I was told he couldn’t get out of bed, and he’s out on the night of the fight? WTF... KSI was never sick. Logan made him pull out. I called it from day one and no one believed me."

Check out Dillon Danis' X posts below:

KSI’s camp had released an official statement citing illness, with Misfits Boxing postponing the event and promising an update soon. However, Danis wasn't convinced and insisted that KSI never intended to fight in the first place.

Danis' feud with Logan Paul has been ongoing since his boxing fight against the WWE star in 2023. Danis has repeatedly accused the Paul brothers of sabotaging his combat sports career, even claiming Logan blocked him from signing with the UFC.

Meanwhile, Danis is scheduled to take on Tony Ferguson in the Global Fight League’s inaugural season. The bout, set at 165 pounds, marks Ferguson's first fight outside the UFC after parting ways with the organization after eight consecutive losses.

