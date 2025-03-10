Dillon Danis makes feelings known on recent training partner Alex Pereira's title loss to Magomed Ankalaev: "He just looked gun shy"

Dillon Danis recently weighed in and made his feelings known on his recent training partner Alex Pereira's light heavyweight title loss to Magomed Ankalaev. 'Poatan's reign came to an end after losing a unanimous decision against the Russian at UFC 313 last Saturday.

Despite the loss, it's important to note that Pereira demonstrated improved takedown defense as he managed to stuff all of Ankalaev's takedowns. But, he was unable to stop the Russian from controlling him against the fence, which affected his ability to enforce his game plan of heavy pressure with his striking.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Danis shared his thoughts on Pereira's loss and highlighted his hesitancy with his striking. He mentioned that although 'Poatan' hesitated to let his hand go, his success with defending takedowns might be a confidence booster in a potential rematch:

"I knew that [Pereira] wasn't gonna get taken down, I was a hundred percent with that... The one thing that surprised me... He just looked gun shy to me... I think that now that he has so much confidence in the wrestling that he didn't get taken down, he's going to throw more in the next fight. So I think that maybe was just the confidence in the wrestling... I think this time, now that he knows [Ankalaev] can't take him down, that he's gonna come in and throw."

Check out Dillon Danis' comments regarding Alex Pereira's loss below:

Dillon Danis describes experience training with Alex Pereira

Dillon Danis also described his experience training with Alex Pereira ahead of his latest title fight against Magomed Ankalaev.

During the aforementioned appearance, Danis stated that he was confident in Pereira's takedown defense after training with him and highlighted his strength compared to other training partners:

"[Pereira] was banging in sparring like, he's a fu**ing beast. He's actually one of the strongest people I ever felt in my whole life... crazy how strong he is. And yeah, he's awesome, man. I fu**ing love training with him... We do a bunch of rounds together, he's awesome."

Check out the official scorecard for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 below:

