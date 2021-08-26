Dillon Danis offers $1000 to a fan if Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley in their upcoming boxing bout

Infamous for their antics on social media, both Jake Paul and Dillon Danis are quite polarizing individuals. In yet another seemingly bizarre move, Dillon Danis placed a wager on Tyron Woodley coming away with a win against Jake Paul. However, this is no regular bet - Danis has promised to pay a fan $1000 should Jake Paul walk away as the victor.

In a bid to boost engagement on his social media account, Dillon Danis took to Twitter with a proposition for his followers. He offered one of his fans the opportunity to earn some big money. The catch? Just follow him and like his post. Not to mention Tyron Woodley's downfall.

"If Jake Paul wins this fight I’ll give 1 person who likes this tweet $1000 Must be following @dillondanis," wrote Dillon Danis.

If Jake Paul wins this fight I’ll give 1 person who likes this tweet $1000



Must be following @dillondanis — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 26, 2021

This move comes as his newest attack on Jake Paul. The two have never shared an amicable relationship, with both frequently taking shots at the other. Aligning himself with Tyron Woodley, Dillon Danis surely hopes the former UFC welterweight champion comes up big on fight night.

Both Jake Paul and Dillon Danis use social media to their benefit

Social media is something that Dillon Danis highly regards as a young fighter. Frequently seen employing unusual tactics to boost user engagement on his social media accounts, Dillon Danis previously promised fans a payment on 'Venmo' as he inched closer to the 200K mark in terms of followers on Twitter.

"Since we about to hit 200k to show my appreciation to everyone i’m gonna venmo a bunch of you guys! all you have to do is like and retweet this tweet," tweeted Dillon Danis.

Obviously, Jake Paul is a social media superstar who built his fame and notoriety through various platforms. 'The Problem Child' was previously gunning for a fight against Dillon Danis himself. Having built up a tremendous amount of hype through trash talk and a water balloon drive-by, the stage for the fight was set.

😂😂😂 i’ll put any about of money i dance on his head in any kind of fight this bitch is all talk. @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/bixLncqG0A — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 24, 2021

Both parties were gunning to butt heads with each other. However, a delay in Danis' recovery from an LCL tear in his knee derailed the fight. Should the interest in this fight be reignited somewhere down the line, we could certainly witness Danis raising the stakes of his wager.

