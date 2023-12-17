Dillon Danis puts his purse on the line for a fantasy R1 knockout against Paddy Pimblett 

Just one month after announcing his retirement from fighting on social media, Dillon Danis continues to plead for a path toward the UFC octagon.

Specifically, Danis has continuously called out Paddy Pimblett and repeated that trend during UFC 296. After Pimblett defeated Tony Ferguson on the main card, Danis called out the Englishman on X and guaranteed a win in the potential matchup.

Danis claimed that he would give his entire purse to any follower who liked his post if he were to lose to Pimblett, who he claimed was "pure trash at fighting."

The post was not the first time Danis called out Pimblett on social media and offered monetary value for a potential fight. In 2022, Danis stated that he would give $1000 to each person who liked his post if he did not finish the lightweight within two minutes.

Though Pimblett did not get the finish he desired against 'El Cucuy', he thoroughly dominated the veteran from start to finish and was given a convincing decision. 'The Baddy' scored a knockdown in Round 1 before collecting significant control time in the final two rounds.

Is Dillon Danis retired?

Former Bellator MMA fighter and social media personality Dillon Danis has long been involved in the combat sports world despite having just two professional fights.

After a successful Brazilian jiu-jitsu career, Danis went 2-0 in Bellator but has not fought since 2019. The American has since been released by the promotion and announced his supposed retirement shortly after. However, he continues to be active on X, calling out current fighters.

Since his last MMA fight, Danis has made his professional boxing debut against Logan Paul in a fight that resulted in a disqualification loss. The viral bout occurred before his retirement announcement.

Though Danis still appears interested in fighting, he is not under contract with any promotion, and Dana White has shown little interest in signing the controversial 'El Jefe'.